When Blasphemy Goes Viral

Charlie Hebdo’s relative obscurity aligns it with another discovered outrage from the fringes of western culture—the amateur anti-Islamic film The Innocence of Muslims, which fueled weeks of militant outrage throughout the Muslim world in 2012. It’s not clear how many protesters watched the 14-minute YouTube trailer. What we do know is that a "feature-length cut of the movie, retitled The Innocence of Bin Laden, was shown exactly once, to an audience of fewer than 10 people." The very notion that a video depicting a depraved and murderous Mohammed had been produced and disseminated supplied protesters the pretense they needed to besiege American embassies and consulates throughout the Muslim world, including in Benghazi, Libya.

It is impossible to make sense of the Charlie Hebdo attack without considering France’s sizeable immigrant population, much of which has been drawn from North Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia. Many of these migrants are not Muslims, and only a small fraction of those who are have embraced extremism. Nonetheless, the growing Muslim presence in France has created a critical mass of people inclined to take offense when Islam is mocked or otherwise insulted (on newsstands, for example), and close enough to exact vengeance when they do (as in the case of the Charlie Hebdo murderers, Cherif and Said Kouachi, whose parents were born in Algeria).

Then again, experiencing insult in person is old-fashioned. The internet now connects people and cultures through crackling virtual networks of outrage. There is no bottom to the world’s reserves of offensive material; one need not search long for sources of provocation, or for places to express that outrage. Fugitive thoughts (say, on Twitter) and irreverent productions (in a niche satirical publication) are now more reproducible, more communicable, and thereby more aggravatingly conspicuous to anyone with an internet connection.

Together, large-scale human migration and digital culture enable the mutual surveillance of political and cultural niches that had once existed in isolation—very little in life remains offline. The sacrilegious now have a worldwide audience for their productions; while the self-appointed protectors of the sacred now know who the offenders are, and, on occasion, where they live and work. The two—the outraged and the outrageous—are thus bound together in a geopolitical version of what Jacques Berlinerblau calls a “profanity loop,” a circle of blasphemy and vengeance wherein one side metes out irreverence and the other death.