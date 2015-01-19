Red States Are Reinventing Medicaid to Make It More Expensive and Bureaucratic

Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion in 2014, 23 states have refused the federal money to offer health insurance to their low-income residents, depriving almost 4 million people of coverage. Slowly, some of the holdout red states are finding a way to say yes, but only if they can claim a conservative twist on expanding coverage. Tennessee last week became the latest state to release details on a proposal for its own unique version of Medicaid expansion via a waiver of Medicaid rules (known as an 1115 waiver). "We made the decision in Tennessee nearly two years ago not to expand traditional Medicaid," Gov. Bill Haslam, a Republican, has said. "This is an alternative approach that forges a different path and is a unique Tennessee solution.”

Versions of Haslam’s statement are common among Republican lawmakers who have negotiated with the Obama administration to pursue this path: They’re willing to accept Obamacare money so long as they can plausibly sell it as not Obamacare, and they want to use their leverage to attach conservative reform ideas to Medicaid. At the Washington Post, Sarah Kliff has called these measures “making Medicaid more Republican.” Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan and Pennsylvania have already advanced unique versions of Medicaid expansion thanks to waivers that feature GOP-backed wrinkles to the program; Indiana has submitted a waiver pending approval from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, while Tennessee, Wyoming and Utah have developed proposals after active negotiations with the feds; and lots of other states are taking a look, including North Carolina, Georgia, and even Texas.