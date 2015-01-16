If the Midterms Were Held Today, Gas Prices Might Have Saved the Democrats' Skin

Today, just two months after Democrats lost the Senate, Obama’s recovered more than half the ground he lost. His supporters like to attribute that to the resilience and defiance he has shown since the midterms—he announced executive actions to defer the deportation of millions of immigrants and normalize relations with Cuba, he has adopted a campaign-like mindset, and it stands to reason that if the blizzard of a late-stage presidential campaign could pull his approval into net positive territory, his recent actions might be responsible for getting him close to even. Perhaps if he’d been more of a presence on the campaign trail, Democrats wouldn’t have lost so badly.

But there’s another, better explanation, and it’s a crucial, real-time reminder that for all the effort that goes into running and understanding campaigns, political fortunes are exceptionally vulnerable to the vicissitudes of external forces.

The GOP’s huge November advantage on economic issues has collapsed. Broader economic improvement probably explains some of this (as might some of Obama’s burst of public-facing events since November). But the growing economy has yet to boost wages. Absent falling gas prices, the recovery would still feel pretty anemic to workers. Conceptually these are different issues, but at the end of the day they feel very similar. Cheaper gas puts more money in people’s pockets, just like a raise does—$2 billion a week, according to the Washington Post, or comparable to the fiscal cost of a 2 percent payroll tax cut.