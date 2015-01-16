If the Midterms Were Held Today, Gas Prices Might Have Saved the Democrats' Skin

On November 4 of last year, the day of the midterm election, President Obama’s approval rating was near its nadir: 41 percent, with 53 percent of Gallup respondents saying they disapproved of the way he handled his job.

Two years earlier, by contrast, Obama was above water, 49-44. That election went a little better for him than the midterms.

Today, just two months after Democrats lost the Senate, Obama’s recovered more than half the ground he lost. His supporters like to attribute that to the resilience and defiance he has shown since the midterms—he announced executive actions to defer the deportation of millions of immigrants and normalize relations with Cuba, he has adopted a campaign-like mindset, and it stands to reason that if the blizzard of a late-stage presidential campaign could pull his approval into net positive territory, his recent actions might be responsible for getting him close to even. Perhaps if he’d been more of a presence on the campaign trail, Democrats wouldn’t have lost so badly.

But there’s another, better explanation, and it’s a crucial, real-time reminder that for all the effort that goes into running and understanding campaigns, political fortunes are exceptionally vulnerable to the vicissitudes of external forces.