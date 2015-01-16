Pope Francis Is Wrong About 'Charlie Hebdo.' We Have a Right to Make Fun of Religion.

Charlie Hebdo wasn’t calling Muslims names; it was calling Islam names, and it’s time that everyone, including Pope Francis, grasped the difference. Insulting people is different from criticizing their beliefs, even if the latter leads to the former. Just as political views can cause harm, so can religious views, and to argue that religion is off limits while politics is not is to confer on faith an unwarranted privilege.

People are starting to realize this, as seen in the many marches and shows of solidarity all over the West, and in the declarations by some Muslims that the right of satire should also apply to Islam. A new poll by YouGuv found that 63 percent of Americans believe that it’s more important to protect free speech than to “protect the dignity of sincerely held religious beliefs,” while only 19 percent held the reverse view.

But in a world friendly to religion, this realization still comes hard. Many media outlets, showing deference to faith, still refused to reprint the touching cover published by Charlie Hebdo after the massacre; the cowardly venues included the BBC, the Telegraph, NBC News, the CBC, and Sky News. Others, like Bill Donohue, president of America’s Catholic League, argued that “Muslims are right to be angry” about the cartoons, coming perilously close to excusing the Charlie Hebdo murders and, like Pope Francis, showing a distressing convergence between Muslims and Catholics in their claimed right to not be mocked. Even the student newspaper at my own university argued that, “While it is important for students to challenge each other’s opinions, this should not come at the expense of students’ mental well-being or safety.”