Irving Howe Turned Tardiness Into an Intellectual Stance

Perhaps the most moving of these essays is “Strangers,” where Howe returns to the theme of being twice-alienated. It was an old theme: once the “lost young intellectual,” now Howe was an old one. But time had thickened his complaints, has slowed the drama, had rendered a generational portrait into something more and something less than a biography of his contemporaries. It was a manifesto: “Of such uncouth elements is the American language made and remade. Upon such renewals does American experience thrive.” But what elements, what renewals? No longer was it modernism or socialism, experiment or egalitarianism, but another feature of Howe’s roots: his immigrant Jewish upbringing. “Our writers did not, of course, create a new language, and in the encounter between English and Yiddish, the first has survived far better than the second; but still, we have left our scar, tiny though it be, on their map. … If indeed our dream of a New World paradise is ever to be realized…how can we ever expect to get there except through the clubfoot certainties of schlepping?”

Howe dedicated much of his later life to this Jewish past—secular Jewish culture, one should note, but Jewish culture nonetheless. For a hardened political critic so suspicious of even the faintest whiffs of sentimentality, it appeared that in his later years he had softened. Considering the expansiveness and seriousness of his work on Yiddish culture this seems more than a little unfair. World of Our Fathers—and his co-authored documentary history, How We Lived—were certainly much more than Bar Mitzvah gifts. He tackled the world of his fathers (and some of our grandfathers) with care and skill, bringing to a subject that often was romanticized the seriousness of his political criticism. He also saved much of Yiddish literature (the brilliantly sinful stories of I.L. Peretz, for example) from languishing in obscurity—or, at least, in a language fast being forgotten.

But the truth is, he did on this topic, as was true with his other political work, occasionally waver. There was a faint odor of must that came with his turn toward Jewish culture in the 1970s. It also revealed a considerable unfairness of judgment. While Howe frequently decried the particularisms of other movements—of radical feminism, of the black power and anti-imperialist movements—he eventually picked up his own, that of immigrant Jewish culture. This was not entirely outside of the times; politics had shrunken by the late 1970s and 1980s. Lines of solidarity had become more local and more rooted to communities than movements. There was a general retreat from radical activism and from the heightened sense of political urgency that electrified the 1960s. America was now Reagan’s country, and the tepid welfare-state liberalism that he and his Dissent comrades had once been so critical of was now something worth aspiring to. Socialism still remained the “name of his desire,” as he and Lewis Coser once put it, but it was now a much more lonely—a more isolated and splintered—vision of political life.