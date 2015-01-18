Irving Howe Turned Tardiness Into an Intellectual Stance

Howe’s second innovation as an essay-writer came from a rather different and surprising tradition: that of Montaigne. Howe was a master memoirist—not just of himself but also of his generation. Like Alfred Kazin and Malcolm Cowley, it could be argued that Howe’s second great body of work were the generational autobiographies that he published throughout his life. “New York Intellectuals” is, perhaps, his most famous and the one we all remember. (It was, after all, the essay that gave currency to phrase the “New York Intellectuals.”) But Howe mastered the form years before with his haunting 1946 essay, “The Lost Young Intellectual,” in which he narrated the twice-alienated state in which he and so many of his contemporaries experienced in the early 1940s. First his cohort of radical intellectuals experienced a break from the immigrant and often religious milieus of their childhood homes; second they experienced the disenchantment that came in the wake of the movement and sectarian politics of the 1930s and ’40s. By the 1950s, they were “strangers”: late to the values of one generation, too early for the next.

“Of such uncouth elements is the American language made and remade. Upon such renewals does American experience thrive.”

For Howe, this gave his generation of critics its cosmopolitan and guardedly highbrow style. Neither the modernists or Marxists of the 1920s and ’30s nor the radicals or postmodernists of the 1960s and ’70s, Howe’s generation found itself dangling, caught in the middle, always on the defensive. This sense of belatedness took on a particularly twilight hue after all of the political violence and disappointment of the late 1960s. “New York Intellectuals” (1969), “What’s the Trouble?” (1971), and “Strangers” (1977), all take on a rueful, autobiographical quality. It was not so much that Howe was confessing sins but taking stock—of himself, of his commitments, and of his comrades.

Perhaps the most moving of these essays is “Strangers,” where Howe returns to the theme of being twice-alienated. It was an old theme: once the “lost young intellectual,” now Howe was an old one. But time had thickened his complaints, has slowed the drama, had rendered a generational portrait into something more and something less than a biography of his contemporaries. It was a manifesto: “Of such uncouth elements is the American language made and remade. Upon such renewals does American experience thrive.” But what elements, what renewals? No longer was it modernism or socialism, experiment or egalitarianism, but another feature of Howe’s roots: his immigrant Jewish upbringing. “Our writers did not, of course, create a new language, and in the encounter between English and Yiddish, the first has survived far better than the second; but still, we have left our scar, tiny though it be, on their map. … If indeed our dream of a New World paradise is ever to be realized…how can we ever expect to get there except through the clubfoot certainties of schlepping?”

Howe dedicated much of his later life to this Jewish past—secular Jewish culture, one should note, but Jewish culture nonetheless. For a hardened political critic so suspicious of even the faintest whiffs of sentimentality, it appeared that in his later years he had softened. Considering the expansiveness and seriousness of his work on Yiddish culture this seems more than a little unfair. World of Our Fathers—and his co-authored documentary history, How We Lived—were certainly much more than Bar Mitzvah gifts. He tackled the world of his fathers (and some of our grandfathers) with care and skill, bringing to a subject that often was romanticized the seriousness of his political criticism. He also saved much of Yiddish literature (the brilliantly sinful stories of I.L. Peretz, for example) from languishing in obscurity—or, at least, in a language fast being forgotten.