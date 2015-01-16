China's Educational Success Is Taking a Toll on Students

Contrasting Western and Eastern education has never been a comparison of like with like. A closer look at the classrooms which produce these results shows that China’s success comes at a high cost. And it’s the Chinese themselves who are the first to admit it. In China, children spend more than a month longer in school a year than our children, and the school day lasts nine hours—with breaks for eye massages to reduce eye strain and physical activity to keep concentration levels high. One study found that up to 90 percent of Asian schoolchildren, including those living in China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, are nearsighted. This has been put down to them spending too much time indoors studying and not enough time outside in the sunlight. By comparison, the overall rate of myopia in the U.K. is between 20 and 30 percent.

Furthermore, the school bell in many countries in the far east is just the end of the first shift. Children then move on to cram schools. These are taken so seriously that in neighbouring South Korea, and across the far east, inspectors launch lightning raids to enforce curfews to prevent them teaching pupils past 10 p.m. Nor are children thriving under the pressure. A survey of nine- to twelve-year-olds in the eastern province of Zhejiang by University College London found that more than 80 percent worried “a lot” about exams, while two-thirds feared punishment by their teachers. Look on YouTube and you will find examples of explosive violence by teachers against pupils. When questioned, three-quarters of the Chinese children surveyed say they are also scared of being physically punished by their parents.

Some see no way out. A 2009 study found that 24 percent of 2,500 students in Shanghai there have thought about killing themselves, mostly in response to exam stress. Last March, a boy apparently threw himself out of his classroom window rather than deal with the shame of not excelling in his university entrance exams. But of course the supreme irony is that despite being the envy of every country, the Chinese are calling their education system a failure.