"It Was the Highlight of My Time at Duke as a Muslim"

Duke Chapel, the geographical and religious center of the campus in Durham, North Carolina, towered above a crowd of nearly five hundred students, faculty, and local residents huddled below it on a brisk, sunny Friday afternoon. An unfamiliar melody emanated from the steps of the chapel, its meek volume compelling silence from the crowd. How strange that so many people, both on campus and off, could feel so threatened by this soft, short call.

Earlier that week, Duke University announced its plan to begin broadcasting the adhan, the Muslim call to prayer, from the top of the Chapel. The ensuing controversy prompted Duke to reverse its decision. Michael Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs and government relations, said that "it was clear that what was conceived as an effort to unify was not having the intended effect.” In a conciliatory effort, the university allowed the call to prayer to be broadcast from a small speaker just outside the Chapel, with the muezzin reciting the adhan from a microphone inside the Chapel, behind closed doors.

In front of me stood my friend, Reem Alfahad, whose smile and lavender hijab graced the website of the campus newspaper that morning after she was named one of the eight semi-finalists for the young trustee election, the only Muslim woman to run for any major campus election during my three years at Duke. People approached her, embraced her. “I’m with you,” they said.

For Alfahad, this past week has been a surreal experience of feeling seen, for better or worse. She said that while her hijab has always been a marker of her identity, it has never felt so heavy on her head.