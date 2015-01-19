"It Was the Highlight of My Time at Duke as a Muslim"

There is a seeming limitlessness to the Duke community. Sure, there are a few thousand undergraduate and graduate students who occupy this space, in addition to professors, administrators, and staff. But a nearby medical complex full of doctors, nurses, researchers, and patients also share our name. Donors and alumni remind us of their stake in this community whenever a big fundraising campaign rolls around. Just last year, another university bearing our name opened its doors in Kunshan, China. And when we play a basketball game, it’s not just students who adorn themselves in “Duke blue,” but also countless people around the nation, a large part of whom have likely never set foot on this campus. At a controversial moment like this one, it can feel like everyone is making a claim to some part of the Duke community.

How can such a community represent all the multitudes it contains? The Muslim community has to ask itself this question whenever ISIS, Al Qaeda, or Boko Haram claim to represent the entirety of their faith, just as I and many others must ask ourselves this question when anti-Islam radicals burn Qur’ans in our own country or across the world. The temptation is to say “that is not me, that is not my community,” but it’s far more difficult to say “that is me, that is my community.”

While observing the adhan on Friday, my phone was buzzing with notifications from email, Facebook, and Twitter about the event. #IllPrayWithYou lit up my feed. The campus radio station, WXDU, broadcast the adhan.