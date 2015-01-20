How Obama Can Keep His Audience Awake Tonight: Go Negative

The researchers manipulated the “valence framing” of the speech: sometimes issues were presented in a positive frame, and sometimes in a negative one. They also varied whether the speeches contained rhetorical devices like lists of three, contrasts (for instance, “We’ve done a lot, but we’ve got a lot more to do” as Obama told the Iowa caucus in 2012) and negative naming (phrases like “It’s the economy, stupid,” a slogan Bill Clinton used against Bush in 1992).

They found that negative framing increases attention—both at short intervals (“immediate attention”) and throughout the speech (“global attention”). The presence of rhetorical devices increased attention in positively framed speeches, particularly in the two-second interval immediately following the use of the device, but had no effect on negatively framed speeches.

In the second experiment, Lagerwef assessed listeners’ attentiveness by measuring their reaction times at a secondary task: The more absorbed people were in the speech, the slower their reaction times would be. He recruited 80 participants—evenly divided by gender, and with an average age of 30—at public libraries and universities, and had them listen to another set of political speeches, on the topic of either education or development and cooperation, and instructed them to press the space bar on a computer as soon as the screen flashed blue.