Obama Left a Critical Group Out of His Free Education Plan

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), people with developmental disabilities are guaranteed an education through high school graduation or until they reach the age of 22 (whichever comes first). After that, families much choose from an array of state, federal, and private programs, depending on what they believe will work best for their disabled family member.

Only in recent years have postsecondary education programs for disabled students started popping up at colleges and universities across the country. Some programs allow these students to attend regular college courses. Others try to provide the traditional college experience—living in dorms with friends, providing internships—but with curriculums catering to the needs of someone with intellectual disabilities.

These programs can be competitive and expensive. For example, annual tuition at George Mason University's four-year LIFE program, which teaches students living and vocational skills, costs $19,750 for in-state students and $25,500 for out-of-state students—not including on-campus housing. A nondisabled GMU student, meanwhile, pays $10,657 in-state and $30,235 out-of-state. And Mason LIFE students don't earn a Bachelor's degree, but rather a Certificate of Completion.