What Gandhi Understood About Inflammatory Depictions of Muhammad

The extraordinary attachment to Muhammad, at least in part, led Ilam Din to murder the Hindu publisher in Lahore in 1929, just as it led a man named Muhudiin Geele to charge, with an axe and a knife, the home of the cartoonist Kurt Westergaard, who had drawn cartoons of Muhammad for the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten in 2005. This relationship roused Amir Cheema, a young Pakistani PhD student studying textile engineering in Germany, who marched with a knife into the offices of a newspaper that had republished the Danish cartoons and attempted to stab the editor. It was deep devotion with which a 16-year-old Turkish high school student, of his own admittance, shot dead a Roman Catholic priest from Italy as revenge for those same cartoons that insulted his prophet.



Political, social, and economic contexts matter in all these cases. But, significantly, none of these men proved to have any links to organized terror groups. They were moved to act on their own. Muhammad was for them a dear and inspirational figure—a model of a human being to be emulated and, if his honor is under threat, defended. The power Muhammad's memory exerts on some Muslims is truly awesome.

Images of Muhammad have a tendency to come into focus during particularly tense political moments. Yet we're surrounded by these images. You can see the prophet’s face at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, or tucked away in libraries all around the world, or among great "lawgivers" in a frieze at the U.S. Supreme Court. In recent days, some in the American media have set out to correct the common misconception that Islam includes some doctrinal ban on such imagery. A New York Times article on the subject says that limitations in figural artistic traditions in Islamic cultures have “evolved over time and [have] been interpreted in diverse ways.” Christine Gruber, an art historian at the University of Michigan, writing for Newsweek, presented a long, rich and complex history of paintings and drawing of Muhammad from within Muslim civilizations.



To the West, though, Muhammad casts a longstanding villain in art and literature. Montgomery Watt, one of the most important Western scholars of Islam, explained that Muhammad became an important figure in Christian thought from the beginning of Islam, and that he came to be defined overwhelmingly by three particular qualities: dishonesty and insincerity, violence, and self-indulgence, “especially in the sexual fields.”



As the narrator of Dante's Divine Comedy relates his journey through the heavens and purgatory, he finds Muhammad in the eighth ring of hell, reserved for sowers of scandal and schism. There Dante presents the prophet naked, being gutted repeatedly from groin to chin by the devil.



Centuries after the last of the crusades, Voltaire, an architect of the Enlightenment, didn’t break much from this Church-inspired vision of Muhammad. In a letter to the Prussian king to detail his five-act play Le Fanatisme, ou Mahomet le Prophete, Voltaire wrote that Muhammad “was whatever trickery can invent that is most atrocious and whatever fanaticism can accomplish that is most horrifying.” Muhammad, he wrote, “cuts the throat of fathers and rapes daughters.” While not considered among Voltaire’s best, the play did win him praise from Pope Benedict XIV, who wrote “his dear son” to congratulate him on his “admirable tragedy of Mahomet.”

In the 19th and 20th centuries, some of the West’s most celebrated artists (Salvador Dali, Auguste Rodin, William Blake, Gustave Dore, et al) found inspiration in Dante's work from the Middle Ages and depicted Muhammad being torn apart in the depths of hell. A decade before The Colorful Prophet was published, the Italian silent film L'Inferno captured scenes of Muhammad’s torture for the first time in motion picture.



Salman Rushdie's 1988 novel Satanic Verses featured a central character Mahound (the name can be found in medieval European literature as a reference to the prophet) who finds the prostitutes in a notorious brothel share the names of his many wives. Riots and the murders of two translators of the novel followed. After the attacks of 9/11, the spread of twelve Danish cartoons presented the “Face of Muhammad,” one with a lit fuse bomb nestled in his turban, another with him angrily wielding a scimitar as two terrified women watch. The Innocence of Muslims YouTube video, which led to riots in 2012, played on most of the themes borrowed from ancient Christendom, as did many cartoons of Muhammad in Charlie Hebdo over the years.



These more contemporary depictions of Muhammad as a lying, misogynistic, sexual deviant mostly come from Westerners who identify as enlightened, secular and modern, whose stated goal is often to blur the sacred and the profane. But to Muslims at the blunt end of the satire and profane comedy, these images are dead serious and steeped in hate—direct echoes of Muhammad's earlier depictions in Christendom.



Taboos don’t always travel. Recall the cringe-worthy video from 2009 in which Harry Connick Jr. guest-judged a variety show called "Hey Hey It's Saturday" on live Australian television. One act calling itself the Jackson Jive entailed five tuxedoed men in blackface and afro wigs jumping and snapping through a medley of Jackson 5 tunes.