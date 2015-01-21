The Islamic State Has Sleeper Cells Throughout Turkey. Does Erdogan Care?

The report warned about the presence of "sleeper cells" throughout the country—particularly in the cities of Adana, Aksaray, Ankara, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Kilis, Konya, Mersin, and Sanliurfa—comprising around 3,000 people with direct links to the insurgent group... Furthermore, in a press conference last week, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu revealed the government's concerns about the possible return of at least 700 Turkish citizens currently fighting for the Islamic State.

This is just another datapoint indicating the existential threat IS poses to the Turkish Republic, one that Erdogan attempts to manage at his peril.

The Islamic State is a utopian, expansionist organization seeking to fulfill its destiny in the Muslim world—and Turkey is the closest “western” nation to its borders. Does anyone really believe the group with such a grandiose vision of the future—declaring a Caliphate, demanding all Muslims worldwide submit to its authority—is merely content to just run cities like Raqqa, Tikrit, and Mosul, urban centers with little religious or political pedigree? Surely IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his lieutenants have higher aspirations for the organization.

“Caliph” Abu Bakr knows well that the last legitimate Caliph, Abdulmecid II, sat in Istanbul as the last Sultan of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. The office of the Caliphate in Istanbul was abolished in 1924 not by an invading army but by the stroke of the secular Turkish state; therefore the triumphant return of IS to Istanbul, like Sultan Mehmed II’s conquest of Constantinople in 1453, is not outside the realm of this group’s ambitions.