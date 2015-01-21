The Islamic State Has Sleeper Cells Throughout Turkey. Does Erdogan Care?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is famously ambivalent about the threat of the Islamic State (IS). Last fall, he equated the terrorist organization, which has killed tens of thousands, with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which no longer participates in armed rebellion against the Turkish state. "For us, the PKK is the same as ISIL," Erdogan said. "It is wrong to consider them as different from each other." Turkey still does not allow U.S. planes to use Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey to bomb IS targets, nor does it directly act against the terrorist threat right on its southern border.

Yet IS does not seem to be sitting on the sidelines in Turkey. According to Jane's Intelligence Weekly, a recently leaked memo by Turkey’s national police is sounding an "urgent" alarm about the potential for IS-led or -inspired terrorist attacks within Turkey:

The report warned about the presence of "sleeper cells" throughout the country—particularly in the cities of Adana, Aksaray, Ankara, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Kilis, Konya, Mersin, and Sanliurfa—comprising around 3,000 people with direct links to the insurgent group... Furthermore, in a press conference last week, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu revealed the government's concerns about the possible return of at least 700 Turkish citizens currently fighting for the Islamic State.

This is just another datapoint indicating the existential threat IS poses to the Turkish Republic, one that Erdogan attempts to manage at his peril.

The Islamic State is a utopian, expansionist organization seeking to fulfill its destiny in the Muslim world—and Turkey is the closest “western” nation to its borders. Does anyone really believe the group with such a grandiose vision of the future—declaring a Caliphate, demanding all Muslims worldwide submit to its authority—is merely content to just run cities like Raqqa, Tikrit, and Mosul, urban centers with little religious or political pedigree? Surely IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and his lieutenants have higher aspirations for the organization.