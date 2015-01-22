Romney vs. Bush Would Be a Fight to the Death. So Who Would Survive?

4) Romney’s one huge vulnerability—that he led the party to defeat in 2012—can be easily exploited with a call to turn the page by anyone who isn’t George W. Bush’s brother.

5) Romney and his team can be vicious. Certainly the Bush family is no stranger to vicious politics, but Jeb and George W. are different people with different demeanors and different teams. Romney throws hard punches. Bush could prove to be glass-jawed, weak-armed, or both.

6) Romney’s changing colors are generally considered a liability, but this cycle, they paint a path of least resistance for the Republican Party. Bush has admirably contended that he’ll be willing to lose the primary to win the general election. This has been taken both as a subtle jab at Romney, who swung way to the right during the primary in 2012, and as an indication that Bush will take heterodox stances on issues like education and immigration to preseve his general election viability. Romney, by contrast, offers an approach near and dear to the GOP’s heart: correctly identifying a national challenge, and prescribing the same remedy—tax cuts, lower social spending, deregulation—no matter what it is, preferably alluding to Reagan somehow along the way. He has opened the doors to the quiet rooms to which he once banished all discussion of income inequality, and now blames Obama for that very malady in public. His solution? “The best way to lower the tax burden on all American families is straightforward: lower rates and simplify the tax code.” The “Reagan” is silent.