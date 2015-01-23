Anscombe members see a link between contemporary “hookup culture” and the incidence of rape, and while their response is shockingly backwards, even misogynistic, it’s also symptomatic of a society looking for alternatives to the status quo. Sexual liberation has been a two-steps forward, one-step-back kind of progress. Women want to be free of the social and sexual mores that constrained previous generations, but they haven’t solved how to do that on their own terms, as agents rather than objects. At base, it’s a problem of power. (“Liberation means power,” Susan Sontag wrote, “or it hardly means anything at all.”) College women may be free to do as they like, but too often theirs remains a powerless freedom. The question is: How do women take back power? And what would a college social scene, in which men and women interact as equals, look like?

Some have suggested that the dynamic might shift if sororities could serve alcohol. This privilege has long belonged only to fraternities, which means that men control the environments at Greek parties: Guys watch the doors, make the drinks, know the entrances and exits. As one sorority sister told the New York Times, “The whole social scene is embedded in the fraternity house, and makes us dependent on them.” If sororities held their own parties, women could monitor the alcohol and decide which men to welcome and which to kick out. Since women who attend frat parties are significantly more likely than others to be sexually assaulted, changing something as basic as who hosts the party could have real consequences if it leads to more control for women. “That dynamic,” another sorority member argued, “is one of the key reasons fraternity members feel so entitled to women’s bodies, because women have no ownership of the social scene.”

The failings of the current party scene indicate, in some sense, a failure of imagination—the imagination of what truly liberated social relations could look like. But perhaps we are also seeing a failure of will. Have young women become too complacent? At Princeton I saw some girls eager to address “issues”—abortion, anorexia, women in the workplace—but slow to connect this “empowered” thinking to the lived experience of their own lives. College women should vote with their feet. Activism doesn’t only have to mean rallying in D.C. for equal pay. It can also mean taking back power through the choices you make on a Friday night. Women need to remake college culture in a way that reflects their arrival on the scene.