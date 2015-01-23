Europe Is Not Waging a "Currency War" Against the U.S.

As a side effect of the ECB’s bond-buying program, the euro’s value against the dollar will fall, helping E.U. exports and hurting the U.S.’s. That’s exactly what happened after Draghi announced the program. But it’s a side effect. The ECB’s actions aren’t intended to push down the value of its currency. If that were the case, it would be currency manipulation—and that would be a serious problem.

The difference between legitimate monetary policy moves and currency manipulation has not been well understood, even in the U.S. “In Davos, Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn said this week that the world has been in a currency war since Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies started pushing down the yen's rate two years ago,” Bloomberg View’s Leonid Bershidsky wrote Friday. “After that, Europeans felt the pinch and started devaluing the euro.” As noted, the Europeans aren’t taking a deliberate action to devalue the euro. But the case of Japan is a bit more complicated. Most of Abe’s policies are not intended to push down the value of the yen (even though they can have that effect) but instead to get Japan out of its deflationary trap. Yet, some Japanese policymakers have hinted strongly at manipulating its currency. In 2013, the Treasury Department warned Japan against such actions. So while Abe’s actions do not constitute an act of currency war, there is reason to be wary of them.

Under Cohn’s definition of currency manipulation, the U.S. was a major currency manipulator up until recently. From 2008 to 2014, the Federal Reserve implemented three different bond buying programs, purchasing trillions of dollars of bonds and pushing down the value of the dollar. But as with the ECB and Bank of Japan’s actions, the Fed’s policies were designed to lower long-term interest rates and spur business and residential investment in the United States. Once again, pushing down the value of the dollar was a side effect—and thus, the Fed’s programs didn’t constitute currency manipulation.