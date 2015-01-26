The Real Drama of 'Girls' Has Never Been About Hannah

"Girls" has now been on the air for three years, and in that time creator and actress Lena Dunham has more than established Hannah as the kind of character from who we’d expect this kind posturing. The character’s most revealing moments come when she makes her most brazen attempts to present herself as a persona: the sexual adventuress, the tough chick who’s been around the block, and, now, the writer. "Girls" is at its strongest when it shows us just how vast of a gulf can stretch between the people its characters pretend to be and the people they really are.

This season, the women of "Girls" are, more than ever, engaged not just in histrionic pratfalls but in attempting to bridge the divide between who they are and who they want to be. They are reaching out to others, rather than just finding new ways to frame themselves—or as Elijah (Andrew Rannells) says in the most recent episode of this season: “I realized I got so good at taking selfies I wasn’t feeling challenged anymore. And I thought: what if I turned the camera … around? It’s a real epiphany for me.”

“I realized I got so good at taking selfies I wasn’t feeling challenged anymore. And I thought: what if I turned the camera … around?"

This is the kind of epiphany that has evaded “Girls” characters since its inception, and that has made the show seem so infuriating to some viewers, and so innovative to others. Truth be told, I think, it’s both. I’ve always enjoyed “Girls” for being a well-written, lovingly assembled show filled with both acerbic wit and moments of startlingly powerful emotional rawness. Yet I’ve also always found it difficult to watch—as it seems many viewers have—in the same way that I find it difficult to look at pictures of myself from my most awkward years. We can do all we want to reject the person in the photo, but we still have to acknowledge her not just as a past self, but as a facet of who we are now. Watching “Girls” characters, and especially watching Hannah, seems a similar experience for most viewers. I will admit that it certainly is for me. I am constantly dismayed by her selfishness, her obtusenesss, and her apparent inability to think of the world as anything but a stage on which she can play out her latest drama. I yell at her to reconsider her decisions, the way I yell at characters in horror movies who seem as determined to rid themselves of their young lives—Don’t go in the basement!—as Hannah is to shuck away any shred of dignity or accountability.