The Real Drama of 'Girls' Has Never Been About Hannah

“I realized I got so good at taking selfies I wasn’t feeling challenged anymore. And I thought: what if I turned the camera … around?"

This is the kind of epiphany that has evaded “Girls” characters since its inception, and that has made the show seem so infuriating to some viewers, and so innovative to others. Truth be told, I think, it’s both. I’ve always enjoyed “Girls” for being a well-written, lovingly assembled show filled with both acerbic wit and moments of startlingly powerful emotional rawness. Yet I’ve also always found it difficult to watch—as it seems many viewers have—in the same way that I find it difficult to look at pictures of myself from my most awkward years. We can do all we want to reject the person in the photo, but we still have to acknowledge her not just as a past self, but as a facet of who we are now. Watching “Girls” characters, and especially watching Hannah, seems a similar experience for most viewers. I will admit that it certainly is for me. I am constantly dismayed by her selfishness, her obtusenesss, and her apparent inability to think of the world as anything but a stage on which she can play out her latest drama. I yell at her to reconsider her decisions, the way I yell at characters in horror movies who seem as determined to rid themselves of their young lives—Don’t go in the basement!—as Hannah is to shuck away any shred of dignity or accountability.

I keep yelling even though I know she won’t hear me, the same way I know that the rude, self-centered, deeply insecure person I was a few years ago will never be able to hear me, either. I empathize with Hannah because I know that person will always be a part of me. And I keep watching because, if Hannah or any of the other characters on “Girls” do begin to learn from their mistakes, it will be the first time anyone has seen such a painful journey on television—even if we all know what it’s like to live it.

When we think of female stars, and of many of the enduringly lovable female characters television has previously acquainted us with, we think of a finished product. Women like “Friends”’ Rachel, Monica and Phoebe or “The Office”’s Pam Beesly, or “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”’s Mary Richards spent much of their time on television unsatisfied with their apartments, their boyfriends, their careers, and their clothes. But they also knew who they were by the series’ outset: Their characters were fully formed, static, and reliable. They were also likable to a fault, because they were on television, and likability, as everyone knew, was the most sacred duty of any leading lady. Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Green began her run on “Friends” as a spoiled runaway bride from Long Island who didn’t feel like a real adult. But from the start, she was also funny, sexy, and caring. She was consistent in the way that only a sitcom character can be, and though American viewers have moved away from the sitcom model in terms of their viewing habits, female characters still seem stuck in its template.

The women of Girls are not sitcom characters. They behave rashly and at times inexplicably. They mask their own grave uncertainties with constant jokes and barbs and insults, some of them funny, some of them simply depressing to watch. Sometimes they treat each other with tenderness, and sometimes they are rude or thoughtless or even cruel, in a manner that is often uncomfortably similar to the social dynamics we encounter in real life. It is one of “Girls”’sstrengths, especially this season, that it allows its characters’ relationships to be influenced by the somewhat random ebb and flow that so often governs group social dynamics. Anyone who has watched “Sex and the City”and wondered how four allegedly high-powered New York women are able to coordinate endless breakfasts, lunches, and cocktail hours will have no such misgivings when watching “Girls,” whose characters seem to go weeks at a time without even seeing each other. Individual characters fail to display the static personalities we know from television, and their relationships to each other are similarly slippery: mutual enmity can slide into lust, and wry patter can break to reveal a tender core, at the most unexpected moments.