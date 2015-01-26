Greece's Anti-Austerity Party Won Big in Sunday's Election. Is the Grexit Next?

As had been widely predicted, the left-wing coalition Syriza has secured a victory in the Greek election. Polls and early results suggest it will take 149 seats in parliament—just two short of an absolute majority.

Throughout the short campaign, it appeared the relative newcomer to Greek politics, led by the charismatic Alexis Tsipras, would win. Now it appears he has done so by a significant margin.

Speaking in the wake of the victory, Tsipras said the vote would end years of “destructive austerity, fear and authoritarianism” and that his country could now leave behind the “humiliation” it has suffered.

The last half of 2014, which became essentially a prolonged general election campaign, saw the Syriza leadership (especially Alexis Tsipras) toning down its extreme rhetoric. Instead of pushing for radical reform, it focused on promising simply to abandon austerity and challenge Greece’s external debt commitments.