Republicans' Tax Plan Fails Families. So Does Obama's.

The mythology surrounding President Barack Obama’s alleged disdain for stay-at-home mothers began in October of last year, when he suggested that mothers shouldn’t be doomed to a life of low wages due to spending a few years out of the labor force to raise young children, saying “that’s not a choice we want Americans to make.” Conservatives wildly misconstrued a remark as derogatory to stay-at-home mothers, with Sarah Palin concluding Obama believes “stay-at-home-moms aren’t worth a hill of beans.” This creative conservative interpretation—that Obama has a distaste for domesticity—has resurfaced again as a result of his new tax plan.

The plan, announced in the State of the Union Address, includes a tax credit for dual-earner families, that is, families in which both parents have an income. Families with just one working parent wouldn't qualify for the credit, a feature that conservatives have interpreted as a penalty levied against traditional households. Writing in The Washington Examiner, Timothy P. Carney argued that the dual-earner credit reveals Obama’s belief that “Moms who stay at home with their children are less valuable than moms who work for pay.” At The Federalist, a less coherent cri de coeur by Joy Pullmann declared the credit an attempt to attack stay-at-home mothers for “having criteria that don’t match those of an egotistical, money-focused alpha male.” In other words, the dual-earner tax credit is being read in right-wing circles as evidence of some anti-family sentiment on Obama’s behalf.

Of course, the dual-earner credit isn’t inaccessible strictly to traditional families. It is also inaccessible to single parents, cohabitating unmarried couples, unemployed married couples, and to married couples whose combined income is too low to claim the credit. In that sense, it also "penalizes" the least traditional families around, by conservative standards: those without two married parents, and those who make poor participants in the labor market. Nonetheless, the problem of assistance that does not adequately cover all types of family units is a genuine one.

The trouble is that the Reformicon answer to Obama’s dual-earner credit is not much better at extending assistance to all families, or even traditional families. Republican Senator Mike Lee’s child tax credit, the centerpiece of the standing conservative counter-proposal, is a non-refundable credit, meaning that poor parents would receive less money than wealthier ones, and that some parents would be too poor to qualify whatsoever. Further, Lee’s proposed credit would be especially ineffective for families with a large number of children, as families would effectively max out the tax credit after a certain number of children, depending on the family’s tax liability. The lower the tax liability, the more quickly the credit would max out, thereby penalizing poorer families with lots of children—the sort of families that conservatives claim to be defending in their criticism of the dual-earner credit.