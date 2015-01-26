Republicans' Tax Plan Fails Families. So Does Obama's.

For Americans, the lure of tax-based solutions for struggling families comes from a general affinity for assistance that appears to encourage work. Consider the case of the earned income tax credit, the most impactful welfare program after SNAP. As Suzanne Mettler notes in The Submerged State, the EITC has “found support among some conservatives, who consider it a more palatable means of aiding the poor than public assistance, given that it explicitly rewards people for work.” Of course, the EITC is public assistance, and conservatives are already itching to attach greater work thresholds to it, which would require single moms to spend more hours at work than at home in order to receive the benefit—not because they intend to put mothers out of the home, of course, but because the reflexive tendency to favor work before aid simply nudges all policy gestures in that direction.

But raising children is work of its own—socially necessary and vitally important work. It is not labor market work, and it generates benefits that are difficult to quantify in a capitalist framework. The work of raising children is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week enterprise without a clear expiration date, and this is true of the most and least traditional families. That's why tax-based solutions are a poor fit for rendering aid to families: they fail to recognize that all parents work, and instead reward only labor market work, leaving behind parents who do not participate in the labor force and poorer, larger families. To add insult to injury, tax-based aid for families usually comes in a yearly lump sum, an awkward rhythm for raising children, which comes with a variety of regular weekly and monthly costs. With parents’ jobs changing and new children arriving and new needs arising among existing kids, budgeting for a yearly tax benefit is a perilous endeavor.

To reach all families, and to render the most efficacious aid stream possible, a monthly child allowance makes more sense than either the Republican or Democratic tax-based proposals. Like social security benefits, a child allowance would come at a set amount on a monthly basis, and would not decrease due to parents’ work choices or income, and would not taper down to nil due to the number of kids born to a particular family.