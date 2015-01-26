Underspending, Not Debt, Is Holding the Country Back

Yet, Congress has decided to take an axe to it. CBO projects discretionary spending to fall from 6.8 percent of GDP in 2014 to 5.1 percent of GDP in 2025, mostly the result of sequestration. That will be far lower than at any point before 1965. These two charts tell the story:

You often hear politicians, generally on the right, proclaim that the greatest threat to the future of America is the federal debt. That was on frequent display Saturday at the Iowa Freedom Summit hosted by Representative Steve King. Ben Carson, the potential presidential candidate, called the debt a “monster,” for instance. Many other Republicans made similar remarks. Over the coming days, you’ll probably hear some of those Republicans point to the new CBO report as vindication for those sentiments, and this graph of the U.S.’s debt projections in particular.

That’s not great. But federal debt is supposed to be lower in 2019 than it was in 2014. After that, it rises, and past 2025 it is projected to rise even faster (though that isn’t in this report). At least for the near-term, though, we aren’t facing a debt apocalypse. The real threat right now, as much as there is one, isn’t the deficit. It’s the decline in discretionary spending, particularly non-defense discretionary spending. We aren’t making the needed investments to keep our country strong, and that is only projected to get worse over the next decade.