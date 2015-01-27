Is American Judaism Ready for Interfaith Rabbis?

Nearly all of the country’s rabbinical colleges have firm policies that prohibit the admission and ordination of students who are in committed relationships with non-Jewish partners. Even as interfaith couples are increasingly being welcomed into congregations of all denominations, they are effectively barred from pursuing the rabbinate.

By the end of this year, that could all change. The Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, which ordains rabbis for the denomination’s more than 100 congregations across the country, took the first step late last year toward ending the policy prohibiting applications from students in interfaith relationships. Faculty at the college, located just outside of Philadelphia, cast a preliminary vote in November to reconsider their admissions standards, though college officials are quick to note that the vote only signifies that they are taking the matter under serious consideration, not that the final decision is a fait accompli.

In the interim, leaders from the college are soliciting feedback from Reconstructionist Jews around the country—and they're getting it, sometimes loudly.

At congregational meetings and in online forums, opponents are taking aim at the proposal and at the RRC for even considering it. To some, the proposal is just a way for the college to pad its dwindling applicant pool. Others fear that it would lower expectations for their religious leaders. While the rhetoric almost always remains civil, it does occasionally lurch towards the hysterical, like one commenter who, during a previous debate on the subject, equated the inclusion of interfaith rabbis to the work of the Nazis.