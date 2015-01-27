Topless Girls in British Tabloids Are a Product, Not a Cause, of Sexism

It looked like a triumph of Internet activism: legions of nobodies tweeting at a powerful man until he acceded to their demands. Last week, newspapers around the world gleefully announced that the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid The Sun—one of Britain’s biggest and nastiest papers—had caved to pressure from a grassroots campaign, and agreed to stop printing photos of topless women on the paper’s Page Three.

But it turned out to be nothing more than a bait-and-switch—and perhaps a sign of a larger problem with feminism in the twenty-first century.

The day after international media reported that the glamour models would from then on wear bras or bikinis, The Sun tweeted a photo of a braless blonde and gloated: “Further to recent reports in all other media outlets, we would like to clarify that this is Page 3 and this is a picture of Nicole, 22, from Bournemouth.” On Saturday, Murdoch took to Twitter himself to condemn the “horrible elites” who “yak on about Page 3” and to reassure his followers, “The Sun will always have great looking women—and men!” (Though the latter will be clothed, since the “Page 7 Fella” debuted in the 1980s never caught on.)

Much fuss and publicity in UK as horrible elites yak on about Page 3. Worry not, The Sun will always have great looking women - and men! — rupertmurdoch

Page Three has always been controversial. Its introduction in 1970 was met with anti-pornography protests; some libraries refused to carry the paper at all. In the 1980s, Labour Members of Parliament gained some—but ultimately not enough—support for a bill that would ban it. In 2012, 61 percent of women and 86 percent of Guardian readers believed it should be abolished.