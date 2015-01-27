'The Americans' Is TV's Smartest Show About Parenthood

“The Americans” begins its third season this Wednesday night, and I’m happy to say it’s as impossibly good as it was last year. Sleek but not slick, more elegant and sexy and confident than anything else on television, the show finds a happy medium between the quick thrills and breakneck plotting of shows like “Scandal” and “Homeland,” and the slow, deliberate pace of “Rectify” and “The Leftovers.”

Ostensibly, “The Americans” is the story of two Soviet spies living incognito in a northern Virginia suburb. But the real appeal of the show lies not just in its updated, Americanized rendering of Tinker Tailor. The FX spy drama pairs the suspense of Cold War espionage with domestic melodrama to create something new: an existential thriller about the emotional struggles of family.

For its first two seasons, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) tried to compartmentalize their two lives: they sat down for family dinners, then got stuck in high-speed car chases after the kids were asleep. (An offhanded reference to “the babysitter” every couple of episodes became something like a joke; a wink to the logistical impossibility of the Jennings’ shenanigans.) The greatest new threat to the undercover KGB agents is that the borders of those lives have begun to disintegrate. Their job doesn’t just bleed into their personal lives; their lives are the job.

At the end of its near-perfect second season, Elizabeth and Philip learned that the KGB wanted to recruit their teenage daughter Paige to the cause. As natural-born citizens, these “second generation illegals” could be the perfect secret agents, sliding through security clearances and infiltrating top levels of the CIA or other branches ofthe U.S. government. Philip, a dedicated but more questioning soldier for the cause, is horrified by the idea. For Elizabeth, the true believer, the prospect holds out the hope of an authentic relationship with her daughter—and the chance to mold Paige in her own image.