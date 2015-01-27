'The Americans' Is TV's Smartest Show About Parenthood

For its first two seasons, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) tried to compartmentalize their two lives: they sat down for family dinners, then got stuck in high-speed car chases after the kids were asleep. (An offhanded reference to “the babysitter” every couple of episodes became something like a joke; a wink to the logistical impossibility of the Jennings’ shenanigans.) The greatest new threat to the undercover KGB agents is that the borders of those lives have begun to disintegrate. Their job doesn’t just bleed into their personal lives; their lives are the job.

At the end of its near-perfect second season, Elizabeth and Philip learned that the KGB wanted to recruit their teenage daughter Paige to the cause. As natural-born citizens, these “second generation illegals” could be the perfect secret agents, sliding through security clearances and infiltrating top levels of the CIA or other branches ofthe U.S. government. Philip, a dedicated but more questioning soldier for the cause, is horrified by the idea. For Elizabeth, the true believer, the prospect holds out the hope of an authentic relationship with her daughter—and the chance to mold Paige in her own image.

This conflict—what kind of life do we want for our children?—turns the new season of “The Americans” into TV’s most astute exploration of parenthood. (Cannier than the TV show actually named “Parenthood,” which happens to be ending this week.) It’s not exactly a new question for TV drama. It’s not even a new question for shows that have dealt with secret, sometimes subversive lives. Tony Soprano wanted his children to stay out of the family business, to grow up to have normal, safe lives. (He was constantly boasting that his daughter Meadow planned to become a pediatrician.) He failed. Walter White constantly stated that he was building his meth empire for the well-being of his family, but he wanted his son to have nothing to do with it. You might say he succeeded—but only because Walt Jr. ended the series hating his father.