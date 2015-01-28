Obama's College-Savings Tax Plan Made Sense. Why Did Even Democrats Oppose It?

Your immediate reaction may be confusion. Why is Obama seemingly making it harder for kids to go to college? But that’s not the case. To understand that, you have to look at who actually benefits from the plan. First, its families who have kids that go to college (obviously), ruling out a large percentage of the population who are predominantly poor. Second, families must have high enough incomes to actually have savings. That narrows down the beneficiaries of the plan as well. In the end, it’s largely not middle-class families who benefit from the 529 accounts. It’s the rich. In 2012, the Government Accountability Office found that the median income of a 529-account holder was $142,400, more than three times the median income for all other families. More than 70 percent of account holders had incomes above $70,000.

There’s no clear definition of “middle-class.” But I think most people would agree that an income of $142,400 is well above middle-class, no matter where the family lives. (If you don’t think that’s the case, read Jeff Spross’s analysis of Obama’s 529 plan at The Week.) In that case, Obama is not making it harder for middle-class families to send their kids to college. He’s eliminating a tax break for high-income families.

That’s not how opponents of the plan have described it though. “It’s a tax increase to middle-class families that are using 529 plans to save for their kids’ education,” said Representative Lynn Jenkins, who has created her own plan to expand 529 accounts. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi expressed her disapproval of the plan to the president. So did House Speaker John Boehner. “529 plans help middle-class families save for college, but now the president wants to tax those plans,” he said. “It’s another example of his outdated, top-down approach.”