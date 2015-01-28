Obama's College-Savings Tax Plan Made Sense. Why Did Even Democrats Oppose It?

On Tuesday afternoon, the Obama administration dropped its plan to make a change to a widely used tax break for college tuition after facing a feverish backlash from both sides of the aisle. That’s a shame. The White House’s proposal was eminently reasonable. The rapid abandonment of it underscores just how hard it is to make major—or, in this case, minor—policy changes in Washington.

As part of its new tax proposal, Obama proposed making changes to so-called 529 college savings accounts. Families could accrue savings in 529 accounts tax-free and then withdraw the funds to pay for their kids’ college tuition, tax-free as well. The White House wanted to tweak the plans so that families would have to pay taxes when they withdrew the funds. The changes would not apply to current plans.

Your immediate reaction may be confusion. Why is Obama seemingly making it harder for kids to go to college? But that’s not the case. To understand that, you have to look at who actually benefits from the plan. First, its families who have kids that go to college (obviously), ruling out a large percentage of the population who are predominantly poor. Second, families must have high enough incomes to actually have savings. That narrows down the beneficiaries of the plan as well. In the end, it’s largely not middle-class families who benefit from the 529 accounts. It’s the rich. In 2012, the Government Accountability Office found that the median income of a 529-account holder was $142,400, more than three times the median income for all other families. More than 70 percent of account holders had incomes above $70,000.

There’s no clear definition of “middle-class.” But I think most people would agree that an income of $142,400 is well above middle-class, no matter where the family lives. (If you don’t think that’s the case, read Jeff Spross’s analysis of Obama’s 529 plan at The Week.) In that case, Obama is not making it harder for middle-class families to send their kids to college. He’s eliminating a tax break for high-income families.