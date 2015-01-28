Yahoo's Decision to Spin Off Alibaba Was a Sign of an Identity Crisis

Yahoo's 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has been the company's get out of jail free card for a while. Now, CEO Marissa Mayer is handing it in—to the tune of $39-plus billion, or about $6 billion less than Yahoo's own market value. Prominent shareholders have long pushed for the company to make a deal like this, and Mayer appears to have found a good reason to agree with them: By spinning off its Alibaba investment into a separate company, Yahoo can avoid paying taxes on the earnings. Investors are happy too, as the share price increased 7 percent in extended trading.

Transactions with this many zeroes excite people who read salmon-tinted newspapers, but the real Yahoo story for the last few years has been a strange existentialist drama. “What is Yahoo?” commentators demand. Moribund advertising company, struggling to catch up with Google and Facebook's mobile ad dominance? Old-school portal with a pricey celebrity news arm attached? Clueless overseer of Tumblr, one of the world's most popular blogging platforms?

When Marisa Mayer became company CEO in June 2012, she added a mediagenic gloss to this ongoing question of company identity and whether an iconic pre-Bubble name—albeit one colored by a peculiar nostalgia—could compete with a new generation of monopolistic competitors. She also recognized that Yahoo had cash—last year, it brought in about $1.18 billion in revenue—and aggressively made use of it. Since Mayer came aboard, Yahoo has bought at least 66 companies. Katie Couric might be among the most talked-about additions, but she probably costs less than BrightRoll, a video ad company picked up for $640 million, or Flurry, a $200 million analytics firm (whose code the NSA has piggybacked on to spy on smartphone users).

Yahoo might use this huge influx of cash to acquire a few more toys, and perhaps it'll even turn one or two of them into something. But if Mayer were able to quell the shareholders, and to maintain a still-profitable advertising division and massively popular, low-rent portal and news site, then the company could continue in this way for quite a while. It's just that a lot of people seem to expect a lot more from Mayer. And it's not very heartening that its plan for Tumblr seems to be: hire artists to make ads for big brands.