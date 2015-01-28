Pope Francis, Radical Leftist?

Yet, even if Pope Francis attempted to avoid politics, he would still run into trouble: This is because while “politics” has been increasingly cordoned off into a hermetically sealed chamber of thought in recent centuries, its purview has also been expanding so that it has absorbed new issues over time.

Consider poverty and charity, two subjects addressed repeatedly in the pages of the New Testament, often by Christ Himself. While the “early Church as a body, and Christians individually, recognized their obligation to provide for the poor,” John Gilchrist writes in The Church and Economic Activity in the Middle Ages, changes in population needs by the twelfth and thirteenth centuries placed pressure on the medieval Church to coordinate poor relief beyond individual acts of charity. Indeed, Gilchrist writes, “nor was this type of relief regarded by the recipient as charity; instead he treated it in the way we treat state maintenance today.” Various forms of relief, from food to shelter, were thus already present in medieval thought as matters of mass coordination and, soon thereafter, state intervention. Starting in the late middle ages, “leading preachers and theologians demanded more positive intervention of the civil authorities in caring for the poor,” Robert Jütte points out. As Eliza Buhrer notes in her essay "From Caritas to Charity: How Loving God Became Giving Alms" even the term "charity" itself began to change meaning beginning in the eleventh century, shifting from referring strictly to a form of love to primarily refer to the giving of goods.

The changes that occurred in the Church during the medieval and early modern periods helped to routinely align expectations of a moral state with the relief of poverty. They also oriented "charity" itself toward a more material, less ephemeral goal. As these ways of thinking of poverty have become embedded in society—admittedly in some societies more than others—poverty has become one of the political problems a state must address to maintain its legitimacy. A stateless response to poverty has not been part of Christian tradition for some time, and to address poverty without implicating politics at this point in history would be nearly impossible.