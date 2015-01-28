It's Easy to Murder a Black Man in America and Get Away With It

Jill Leovy: No. On the education beat, you throw a paperclip and hit a think tank. There are armies of doctorate students working on it, and everyone has a paper and a theme. There’s nothing like that in homicide. There are a few scholars working on it, and they don’t have much cushioning around them. … When I suggested to one scholar that he should do more on black-on-black violence, he said, “Why not put a sign on my back saying, ‘Kick me’?”

DS: People harp on the problem of over policing. But you’re talking about under policing. You’re saying that black homicide flourishes because killers operate with impunity—that it’s easy to kill a black man in America and get away with it.

JL: If you talk to people in the black urban underclass, they’ll tell you, “Why don’t they go find the killers? They never catch the guys who did it.” The national conversation is about over policing. But many black people in ghettos say they want more policing. It was the same in the Jim Crow south. Yes, the police could be brutal. But they would also say, “We need more protection than we’re getting.”