Republicans Are Still Trying to Redefine Rape

Ellmers’ fellow North Carolina Republican, Rep. Virginia Foxx, tried to sell the bill as something other than an effort to impress anti-abortion forces. “This is not driven at all by messaging or by an anniversary but our strong sense of morality,” Foxx said on the House floor. Just yesterday, though, Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas gave away the gambit when he told Rev. E.W. Jackson during a conference call that “our Republican females”—yes, that’s the word he used for women, with a possessive—“sent the entirely wrong message” when they forced the party to pull the bill.

While I can’t speak to Foxx’s moral urgency or Gohmert’s legislative priorities, the bill certainly couldn’t have been about some pressing need to stop the flood of late-term abortions—because there's no such thing. Only 1.4 percent of abortions in the United States are performed after 20 weeks, and according to the Guttmacher Institute, just 34 percent of all abortion providers even provide services up until 20 weeks. Only 16 percent of all of them offer it after 24 weeks. Last week’s bill did not just target late-term abortion patients. The rape provision gave it away as a part of the party’s plan to ban all abortion procedures by rendering them inaccessible.

Past state laws have imposed rules and regulations on reproductive health clinics that make it virtually impossible for them to keep their doors open. The 20-week measure proposed in 2013 and again last week would put an undue burden on the survivors themselves, forcing them to do something they are not otherwise legally required to do in order to avoid birthing a rapist’s baby. Indeed, 68 percent of all rapes, according to RAINN, are not reported to law enforcement, for reasons ranging from fear of retribution to an utter lack of faith in our criminal justice system to apprehend, let alone prosecute rapists. Even those statistics are incomplete, as Jessica Valenti noted last week in The Guardian, since the numbers of young victims of incest are hard to account for.