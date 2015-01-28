Republicans Are Still Trying to Redefine Rape

“Rape” should not be a confusing word to define. Its primary meaning describes a very specific act. Around this time two years ago, Attorney General Eric Holder announced a fairly comprehensive legal definition of rape: “The penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim.” That didn't stop Republicans from trying to redefine the word to suit their ideological perspectives, as they attached words like “forcible” and “legitimate” to a crime that requires no qualification.

They have tried to redefine rape legislatively, too, most recently with a bill banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act was abruptly pulled from consideration last week after several Republican legislators, led by women in the party, spoke up against one aspect of the bill: that women impregnated from rape who seek an abortion after 20 weeks must prove that they reported the rape to police. The penalty for getting an abortion after 20 weeks? Up to five years in prison, and potentially a fine.

The same restriction was in the 2013 version of the act that passed the House, so it is hardly shocking that Republicans would try to pass it again with the same language. After all, all but six Republicans in the House voted for the original version—including North Carolina Rep. Renee Ellmers, whose opposition to the rape-reporting restriction last week earned so much notice that it nearly (but not quite) drowned out reminders of her support for the 2013 version.

The internal Republican hubbub over the bill is not terribly noteworthy, nor does it have all that much of a shelf life beyond those who enjoy declaring which party may or may not be “in disarray.” What lies beneath this federal push to ban late-term abortions, however, is much more disturbing. To stop abortions, Republicans in Congress have shown a consistent desire to employ the rape culture ingrained in our legal system to their benefit, manipulating survivors in the process.