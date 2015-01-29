Above the Law, Under the Sheets

I got a crash course in the subject last spring when covering the fight in Hawaii to scrap their exemption allowing on-duty police to have sex with prostitutes. To my knowledge, Michigan is the only state in the country where that's still legally permissable. (During my reporting last year, I reached out to other Associated Press statehouse bureaus to crowd-source that determination; separately, a prostitution researcher I'd called for information came to the same finding.) Bridgette Carr, the director of the Human Trafficking Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School, tells me the clinic is drafting language suitable for a bill on the matter, with hopes that a lawmaker will take it up this year. As Michigan's 2015 legislative session revs up, lawmakers ought to shed their ignominious distinction as the only state that allows cops to have sex with prostitutes, even if (or perhaps because) departments tend to set their own boundaries with this sort of thing.

Honolulu police testified to a House committee last year that the old Hawaii exemption was necessary for their jobs—not because police were, in fact, having sex with prostitutes, they said, but because writing such restrictions into law provided instructions for pimps and prostitutes to smoke out undercover cops. The premise, called "cop-checking," is that if a prostitute knows police are forbidden from sex, he or she could initiate it to determine whether the person is a client or a cop. The scenario is the stuff of pulp novels: Not a cop, eh? Prove it.

Law enforcement experts I found, including one who trains California police departments in best practices and a former FBI agent who investigated sex crimes in Las Vegas for more than 20 years, called this reasoning absurd. Not only does it fundamentally misapprehend how most survival prostitutes operate, it's far, far more than is necessary to secure an arrest. The three basic components to make such an arrest are: Agreeing that there will be sex; agreeing that there will be payment; and making some motion toward making that happen. That is, you gotta get up from the bar stool and start walking to your hotel room, or tug down a zipper. These rules will vary somewhat (an offer, even with coded language, may be considered enough) but the criminal offense does not require that anyone actually engage in sex, or even go near it.

That sensitive approach is consistent with a policing strategy that treats prostitutes less as nefarious criminals and more like potential survivors of trauma or human trafficking. Under any rubric, it's obvious why policing and sex don't mix. Setting aside obvious health concerns, cops and perps already have a drastic imbalance of power. Adding sex to the equation invites coercion and rape. Vice cops could trade sex for non-arrests. Or cops could select women, have sex with them, and make an arrest to justify the encounter. "We know of many, many cases where police are having sex with prostitutes in order to control them," says Kathleen Barry, a prostitution researcher and author, and Penn State University professor emeritus. "It might be a kind of thing where, 'You turn over for me and I won't arrest you tonight.' I started doing research on this issue back in the '70s and that, we know, has been going on all along."