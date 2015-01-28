Obama's Nominee for Attorney General Disagrees With Him That Weed Is Safer Than Alcohol. She's Wrong.

It’s not just personal experience or opinion that leads Obama to believe alcohol is more dangerous than marijuana. It’s cold, hard fact.

A 2010 study in the journal Lancet graded the dangers of 20 different drugs on 16 different criteria—nine related to the harms the drugs do to individuals and seven related to harms to others. On both an individual and societal level, alcohol is far more dangerous than marijuana. In fact, alcohol is far more dangerous than most drugs. Last year, the Washington Post created this helpful graph to display the results:

In fact, it’s not even controversial now to assert that pot is safer than booze. In a Pew poll released last April, 69 percent of respondents agreed with that position. Only 15 percent said alcohol was the more dangerous drug. Loretta Lynch is apparently part of that 15 percent.