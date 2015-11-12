Murray and Herrnstein sound like two people who have found a way for racists to rationalize their racism without losing sleep over it. One could call what they are facilitating Racist Chic.

That this issue would be resurrected at a time when plenty of whites are tired of black people isn't surprising. But it conflicts with the hard-earned accomplishment of this society, wherein, despite the continued potency of racism, there are plenty of whites who will acknowledge that they have encountered very intelligent black people, and plenty of black people (not enough yet, to my mind) who are confident enough in their abilities that they wouldn't think of clipping their wings just because a few people still think most blacks are stupid.

To protect the liberty and aspirations of such individuals, at the end of their article Murray and Herrnstein add that their findings should in no way cause whites to assume that every black person they encounter is less intelligent than they are. But if the two researchers were being remotely realistic, they must have realized that blacks are in no position to assure that, despite the implications of the findings, opportunities to prosper will remain available and continue to expand for African Americans. The white elites the authors speak of retain an inordinate degree of control over our economy. If a high percentage of them already suspect that blacks are less intelligent than everyone else, then we risk the chance that some of them will use the findings to close off opportunities.

If Murray and Herrnstein owe their greater allegiance to scientific inquiry, rather than to the white elites they worry about, then why did their investigation stop with simply analyzing the intelligence of those who fit under the nebulous characterization black, versus the nebulous characterizations white and Asian? As they imply in their essay, there has never been a rational basis for classifying people in this country racially. The "one drop" rule has long determined the makeup of the entire African American "race." Thus to get even uglier in their analysis, the researchers could have tried to determine what an increasing percentage of European ancestry does to the I.Q. results of African Americans (it is estimated that at least 75 percent of blacks in America have European blood; 40 percent are said to have Native American blood as well). Are the lightest skinned among us the most intelligent blacks of all? Do those of us whose ancestry is equal parts black and white possess an I.Q. midway between the average for those whose ancestry is totally black and those whose ancestry is totally white?

To serve the interest of science even better, they could have investigated theories about the intelligence of various white ethnicities. For instance, it has long been theorized that Italians have black African blood. To comprehend the possible validity of such a theory, all a person needs to do is compare the features of a Sicilian to the features of a child who is the offspring of a light-skinned black person and a person of pure Nordic ancestry. Are Italian-Americans less intelligent than other ethnic varieties?

Based on what they have concluded about their findings, Murray and Herrnstein must have been aware of what I'm driving at. Yet that awareness didn't appear to affect their methodology or their concern about the ultimate usefulness of their inquiry. Suppose I, an African American who was entered into a national high school writing contest in my home state of Indiana, only to end up the sole student of any color in my sector of the state to win an award, had been informed that black I.Q.s are naturally lower than white I.Q.s. Would I have retained enough self-confidence to compete for the award to the best of my abilities, or would my psyche have been too damaged by the news for me to have done so?

All of us are aware that certain talents stand out among different groups of people, but that within each group are plenty of people who are talented in ways that are different from the group norm. How are we to accommodate that in a multicultural society? Does a lower I.Q. even for one individual versus another absolutely mean that the person with the lower I.Q. won't be the one to discover the cure for aids or the most efficient solution to how we can stop depleting our ozone? If a person lacks the same degree of virtuosity in repeating a sequence of numbers backward that another person possesses, does that foreclose the possibility that the slower performer will accomplish more in life? There are no definite answers.

But that doesn't mean that black youths shouldn't aim to meet the same standards of excellence as everyone else. We should still strive to reach the point in our society at which blacks on average are uniformly admitted to the best colleges and professional schools with the same grades and test scores as Asian and white students. And for those who can't gain admission (just as is true for whites who can't qualify), attending second-tier schools shouldn't foreclose any opportunities. There are plenty of successful whites who never attended prestigious universities, and plenty of them who don't harbor exceptional I.Q.s.

In their book, but not in this misleading essay, Murray and Herrnstein make a case that I.Q. is anything but a passing attribute no more important than athletic skill. Lower I.Q. contributes, they argue, to greater crime, poverty, illegitimacy, welfare dependency and unemployment. And because blacks and Latinos have lower average I.Q.s and reproduce faster than whites or Asians do, their proliferation has brought down and will continue to bring down the average I.Q. of Americans -- thereby contributing disproportionately to the country's worst social problems.

To alleviate this "dysgenic pressure," the authors favor eliminating welfare subsidies to women with children, making birth control readily available (presumably to the low-I.Q. poor) and adopting measures that will have the effect of reducing the flow of low-I.Q. Latinos to the United States. Their recommendations are vague, but their thrust is toward eugenics.

Their analysis and these recommendations are not based on science, but on a combination of bigotry and metaphysics, where, in Wittgenstein's phrase, "language goes on a holiday." Let me give two examples:

(1) Correlation and cause: Murray and Herrnstein acknowledge the difference between demonstrating correlation and proving causation, but consistently use the language of causation when they merely have demonstrated correlation. They repeatedly describe low I.Q. as "a factor in," "a significant determinant of" and "a strong precursor of" various social maladies. For instance, they ascribe the growing disparity in income to the growing disparity in I.Q. -- ignoring such other factors as the decline in unions, competition from low-wage developing countries and, in the case of high CEO salaries, the identification of income and status. A distorted picture of social change emerges.

Their causal ascriptions sometimes seem plausible because they perform a linguistic sleight of hand on the term "intelligence." While acknowledging that "measures of intelligence … are a limited tool for deciding what to make of any given individual," they identify what I.Q. tests measure as intelligence in the broadest sense, including thoughtfulness, prudence and wisdom. That makes it easier to attribute a causal role to I.Q. scores. For instance, after having merely shown that individuals who score poorly on I.Q. tests are more likely to be unemployed, they conclude that "intelligence and its correlates -- maturity, farsightedness and personal competence -- are important in keeping a person employed and in the labor force." Fine, but I.Q. tests don't measure these qualities.

(2) Race and genes: Are the roots for low I.Q. scores genetic or environmental? Though the authors claim agnosticism, their analysis is heavily weighted toward genetic causes. They suggest, for example, that the "balance of the evidence" puts even a 60 percent genetic factor "on the low side." That seems way too high an estimate: there are a rash of studies -- most recently by psychologist Craig Ramey -- showing that child development practices can raise I.Q. as much as thirty points. In addition, no gene for intelligence has ever been identified. At best, what some scientist might discover is a gene or set of genes that make one person more likely to perform well or poorly on particular tasks required by I.Q. tests.

The authors also make illicit use of the concept of race. As they acknowledge, neither American blacks nor Latinos represent distinct races, but are a composite of different nationalities, ethnic groups and races. Yet they proceed to describe American blacks as a race and to talk about "genetic differences between the races." It's another sleight of hand, establishing a point without proving it, because if American blacks or Latinos were a distinct biological group, then it would be more plausible to ascribe certain longstanding genetic traits to them. That was the tack taken by the infamous racial theorists of England and Germany. The authors would have to conclude, incredibly, that it is unimportant whether the cause of blacks and Latinos' lower intelligence is genetic or environmental. "We cannot think of a legitimate argument why any encounter between individual whites and blacks need be affected" by a genetic basis for intelligence differential. Where have these guys been?

The past 400 years provide ample reason to believe that imputing innate inferiority to a group will affect its "encounter" with other groups. In the United States, theories of racial inferiority were the justification for slavery and for restrictions on American immigration. In Europe, these theories were a justification for Nazi genocide. If Murray and Herrnstein's views gain currency, they will deepen the chasms separating whites and blacks and whites and Latinos.

Murray and Herrnstein claim this is a price we must pay for violating irrational taboos. Let's be clear, however, on what taboo is being violated. It is not some product of Stanley Fish and the academic new left, but of the great war against Nazi Germany. It's not the tabooagainst unflinching scientific inquiry, but against pseudo-scientific racism. Of all the world's taboos, it is most deserving of retention.

Freedom is Slavery, Ann Hulbert

In 1984, in a piece for TNR called "Affirmative Racism: How preferential treatment works against blacks," Charles Murray concluded by warning of an imminent and dangerous convergence of "old" segregationist racism and "new" affirmative action racism:

The old racism has always openly held that blacks are permanently less competent than whites. The new racism tacitly accepts that, in the course of overcoming the legacy of the old racism, blacks are temporarily less competent than whites. It is an extremely fine distinction. As time goes on, fine distinctions tend to be lost. Preferential treatment is providing persuasive evidence for the old racists, and we can already hear it sotto voce: "We gave you your chance, we let you educate them and push them into jobs they couldn't have gotten on their own and coddle them every way you could. And see: they still aren't as good as whites, and you are beginning to admit it yourselves." Sooner or later this message is going to be heard by a white elite that needs to excuse its failure to achieve black equality.

Now Murray himself has fulfilled his own dire prophecy. To be sure, the tone in The Bell Curve is neither sotto voce nor crudely hostile. On the contrary, the authors emphasize that their crucial contribution is to make sure that the news on this "most sensitive" subject in America is conveyed in a form that looks as authoritatively scientific and sounds as sedulously honest as possible. That, they assure us, will make it more salutary and less frightening.

How authoritative does the science look? Some of the experts whose psychometric data Murray and Herrnstein draw on are not as reputably credentialed as they imply. And when they encounter one, such as J.R. Flynn, whose data is less congenial, they don't hesitate to disparage his findings as "magic." Surely the "Flynn effect" -- the existence of a pervasive upward drift in I.Q., so that "on average, whites today may differ in I.Q. from whites, say, two generations ago as much as whites today differ from blacks today" -- undermines Murray and Herrnstein's conviction about the "intractability" of I.Q. more seriously than they let on. Moreover, it points to the reductive inadequacy of relying, as they do so heavily, on studies -- and tests -- that claim to have meticulously controlled for all environmental influence on intelligence.

Murray and Herrnstein's tone bears as much scrutiny as their numbers, since their real claim to originality lies in the earnestly informative way they purport to dispense the "difficult" material, the honorable intentions with which they break one of "polite society's" central taboos. They themselves pointedly raise the question of their honesty in this essay, the purpose of which is to give their bona fides a last-minute, pre-publication boost. Instead, their pre-emptive defense serves to expose the "would-that-it-weren't-so" tone of The Bell Curve as completely disingenuous.

In counseling not just calm clarity but celebration in the face of what they admit in their book is an "apocalyptic vision," Murray and Herrnstein betray a mentality altogether comfortable with Orwellian "doublethink." And they insist that everyone else (white) can happily share it. Thus they make the tortuous case that once we're all thoroughly versed in their account of group differences in intelligence, our embrace of open-minded individualism will be strengthened, not weakened -- especially if those fears they assume everyone has about black genetic inferiority are dispelled. How best dispel them? Why, by confirming the preoccupation with permanent black incompetence by a different route: with the blithe claim that environmentally caused incompetence is just as intractable. Anyone who pretends that branding one race with unalterable inferiority will have anything but a divisive, corrosive impact among groups is not leveling with the public, or with himself. It is worth recalling that Murray himself said as much back in 1984, when he heard all those soft voices: now he's revealed as a man with a fixation that, far from dispelling, he's impatient to spread.

Perhaps sensing their "ratiocination" is strained, Murray and Herrnstein relax with some "speculations" in the closing section of their essay. The result is doublethink (now for blacks, too) on display in its most surreally developed form. Did they emphasize liberation from group constraints through "uncompromising recommitment to individualism"? Now they bow down before the insular confines of clan pride. (FREEDOM IS SLAVERY) Did they insist that I.Q. was all-important to social success? Now they praise black athletes and insist that those "who rank lower on that particular dimension are [not] required to be miserable about it." (ignorance is strength) Did they imply that group inequities in intelligence were a central cause of poverty, racial fear and hostility? Now they counsel complacence, and more -- that those inequities "be not only accepted but celebrated." (war is peace) Murray and Herrnstein's soothing Newspeak about racial inferiority could almost induce nostalgia for the crude Oldspeak.

The Phony War, Randall Kennedy

I should like to make three points in response to the essay by Murray and Herrnstein, their book, The Bell Curve, and the controversy surrounding the authors and the aforementioned writings. The first concerns intellectual marketing; the second focuses on the quality of their efforts; and the third has to do with the way in which people ought to respond to the well-orchestrated hoopla that is already giving their work a visibility -- and an influence -- that is probably undeserved.

Murray and Herrnstein (and their supporting cast of public relations consultants, advertisers and ideological allies) know how to make the most of controversiality. They have already succeeded in transforming their latest work into a profitable news item. They have done so by proclaiming that they have revealed something hidden and new. In the second sentence of their essay, the authors assert that they are offering a scoop: the real story of white elites' perception of blacks -- the private attitudes as opposed to the staged, public stances. Later they hint that they are going to give the reader the skinny on "a taboo issue, filled with incendiary potential for hurt, anger and divisiveness [that] lurks just beneath the surface of American life." Many editors, book publishers and reporters are attracted to this sort of talk -- even when it is highly exaggerated. They are attracted because it sells. The Free Press's advertisements for The Bell Curve highlight its carefully nurtured status as a "controversial" book. The dust jacket states that The Bell Curve "is certain to ignite an explosive controversy."

In all too many quarters, controversiality is viewed as a good in and of itself. And it probably is for those interested only in selling goods in the cultural marketplace. For those interested in the overall health of our culture, however, the fixation on mere controversiality is a problem. We ought to distinguish between work that is usefully controversial because it opens up new avenues of thought and work that is controversial merely because it provides an occasion for shouting about pre-formed views. The Murray and Herrnstein project falls in the latter category.

The creation of controversiality often involves striking a pose of risk-taking. Murray and Herrnstein do this in their essay when they claim that the bigshots with whom they conversed as they wrote their book -- "scholars at the top-ranked [of course] universities and think tanks, journalists from the leading [what else] media, high [not low] public officials, senior [not junior] lawyers, financiers and corporate executives" -- tended to be "scared stiff" about the answers to the authors' questions. But Murray and Herrnstein are not "scared stiff." They fearlessly pursue the Truth no matter where it leads. (Interestingly enough, it leads to answers that advance the ideological positions both men have long held.) A recent profile of Murray in The New York Times Magazine also shows him cultivating his image as a courageous intellectual. Explaining to reporter Jason DeParle his reasons for writing The Bell Curve, Murray is quoted as saying: "Here was a case of stumbling onto a subject that had all the allure of the forbidden. Some of the things we read to do this work, we literally had to hide when we were on planes and trains. We're furtively peering at this stuff." This is, I think, largely a pose: the intellectual as Indiana Jones. I cannot imagine Murray and Herrnstein consulting a source so inflammatory that they literally had to hide it while traveling. Later in the profile, DeParle notes that Murray requested that the reporter refrain from naming the Maryland village where he lives, out of fear of threats of physical harm.

Murray's pose, however, reflects on more than just himself; he probably wouldn't engage in it if a large enough section of his audience rebuffed him. But the idea of "intellectual courage" has grown quite popular. As frequently used, the term is misleading or inappropriate. The people to whom it is applied typically risk little by taking the positions they articulate. Controversiality, even utter outrageousness, pays well. In other instances, the term is inappropriate because it fails to illuminate the intellectual quality of the ideas set forth. It might take "courage" for a would-be astronomer to argue that the sun circles the earth. But his courage should not obscure the erroneousness of his view or dissuade his colleagues from considering whether he ought to be allowed to teach.

There is another aspect of the pose of courageousness that warrants comment. Murray and Herrnstein inveigh against the alleged "pariah status of intelligence as a construct and I.Q. as its measure for the past three decades." This alleged pariah status is a function, they claim, of "political fashion, not science." Unlike their fashionable antagonists, Murray and Herrnstein are immune to the blandishments of chicness and are unafraid to confront a blasphemous topic. Their publisher suggests much the same. According to the dust jacket, the authors "break new ground in exploring the ways that low intelligence … lies at the root of many of our social problems" and "demonstrate the truth of another taboo fact: that intelligence levels differ among ethnic groups." This is hype. In fact, over a long period of time, a substantial number of investigators have asserted relationships between intelligence and social differences, including racial differences. These data form the basis of Murray and Herrnstein's speculations. They don't design and conduct experiments and otherwise extract primary information. They leave those chores to obscure, moderately paid academics. Murray and Herrnstein synthesize and repackage this material and bring it to a larger, more lucrative market. Their publisher acknowledges this on the book's jacket copy. Immediately after proclaiming that The Bell Curve demonstrates the taboo "fact" that intelligence levels differ among ethnic groups, the publisher writes that while "this finding is already well-known and widely discussed among psychometricians and other scholars," Murray and Herrnstein "open this body of scholarship to the general public." Contrary to the impression they sometimes give, Murray and Herrnstein are not intellectual pioneers; they are popularizers who have a keen sense of how to make a big splash among people who read opinion magazines and op-eds and purchase big books like The Bell Curve (for $30 a copy), which they either shelve without reading or lightly skim.

Four brief observations. First, there are notable outcroppings of disingenuousness in the Murray-Herrnstein essay, the most blatant of which is its claim that "our limited objective is to warn readers who come to the discussion [black-white differences in I.Q.] with firmly held opinions on either side." Surely the authors and their backers are seeking to do more than this. One of the things they are seeking to do is to keep alive the long-standing claim that, on average, whites are intellectually superior to blacks not only in terms of educational attainment but in terms of cognitive capacity.

Second, Murray and Herrnstein create straw men. They write, for instance, that "many people have a fuzzy impression that if cognitive ability has been depressed by a disadvantaged environment, it is easily remedied." Who says this? The people to whom Murray and Herrnstein refer do not typically claim the baleful consequences of a disadvantaged environment can be easily repaired. To the contrary, they usually acknowledge the tremendous difficulty of countering the bad effects of poor living conditions. That is why they plead for more funding to transform the disadvantaged environments that generate problems that are hard to undo.

Third, Murray and Herrnstein display a nostalgia for good old days that never existed. "We argue," they write, "that the best and indeed the only answer to the problem of group differences is an energetic and uncompromising recommitment to individualism. To judge someone except on his or her own merits was historically thought to be un-American, and we urge that it become so again." Although I am sympathetic to one of the impulses behind this comment -- an impulse prompted by the cages of racial and gender differences being created by some ideologues of "diversity" -- the reference to a lost golden age of meritocracy is laughable. American history has been characterized by invidious racial oppression far more than it has been characterized by race-neutral equal opportunity.

Fourth, I hope that African Americans and others will eschew Murray and Herrnstein's invitation to indulge in what they describe as "wise ethnocentrism." The suggestion appears to me to be merely another marketing device, a way to make more palatable the Murray-Herrnstein claim that blacks, on average, are inferior intellectually to whites. Being part of a group that is collectively inferior in intellectual capacity is not so bad, the authors appear to contend, so long as the group recognizes its own accomplishments. Indeed, the authors later maintain with a gush of apparent enthusiasm that "it is possible to look ahead to a world in which the glorious hodgepodge of inequalities of ethnic groups genetic and environmental, permanent and temporary, can be not only accepted but celebrated." This ridiculous appeal to non-judgmental relativism is one part reactionary racialism and one part 1990s political correctness -- a strange brew indeed. Furthermore, apart from the matter of motive, the substance of the advice is dubious. We have enough ethnocentrisms in our nation without adding a new variety or creating a fresh justification for those already in existence.

Finally, a word about how to respond to the Murray-Herrnstein production. Those who strongly disagree, as I do, with their analysis and prescriptions should not attempt to prevent Murray from stating his, and his late collaborator's, views. Attempting to muzzle him will only give the book additional, bankable publicity. Nor should critics feel that they must disagree with everything the authors say. Sometimes the authors make good points, as when they discuss anxieties surrounding the question of environmental versus genetic determinants of alleged racial differences in intelligence. Readers interested in evaluating seriously the Murray-Herrnstein enterprise should show patience by engaging in and waiting for careful siftings of its intellectual merits and demerits. They should resist having their agendas set and their minds made up on terms prescribed by cultural entrepreneurs who exploit controversiality for the purpose of financial and political profit.

The Lowerers, Leon Wieseltier

Murray and Herrnstein protest that "the fascination with race, I.Q. and genes is misbegotten," but a few pages later they mutter, about the "environment/genetic debate," that "the question, of course, is fascinating." The question, of course, is not fascinating. It is old, dreary and indecent, philosophically shabby and politically ugly. The only drollery in Murray and Herrnstein's essay is their praise of themselves for their own courage. They seem genuinely to believe that they are going boldly where no man has gone before. A little less statistics and a little more history would show that Murray and Herrnstein are perpetrating, you might say, a rather standard deviation. The Western panic about heterogeneity is ancient, and in its modern versions, in Europe and in America, one of the central representations of this panic has been made by science. Indeed, the "sciences of man" were established in the eighteenth century not least to secure the inequalities and the incongruities of the time with the authority of the natural sciences. Our psychometrically intoxicated conservatives are not the sons of Burke, they are the sons of Buffon (and Taine, and Lombroso, and the awful, impudent, naturalistic rest). "Here is what we hope will be our contribution to the discussion [of race, I.Q. and genes]," write Murray and Herrnstein. "We put it in italics; if we could, we would put it in neon lights: The answer doesn't much matter." With this, they think that they have acquitted themselves of responsibility for the revival of one of the more deplorable legacies of the Enlightenment. And here is what I hope will be my contribution to the discussion. I put it in italics; if I could, I would put it in neon lights: Their answer doesn't much matter. For they are still searching furiously for a scientific foundation for generalizations about groups. Murray and Herrnstein may believe that "the fascination with race, I.Q. and genes is misbegotten," but there remains the fascination with race and I.Q., which they have in a bad way begotten; and the latter fascination does not differ in any essential way from the former. Murray and Herrnstein prefer psychological measurements to biological measurements. The inquiry is the same. Only the science is different. The scientism of Murray (I will refer only to him, since he is the principal author of what this magazine has published, and de mortuis nil nisi bonum) is a little quaint. "The pariah status of intelligence as a construct and I.Q. as its measure," he writes, "for the past three decades has been a function of political fashion, not science." As if it were science that drew Murray to the subject! This distinction between "political fashion" and "science" is too innocent. The frontiers between the fields are notoriously porous, as the long history of the scientistic study of the races grimly shows. Murray, too, is hiding the hardness of his politics behind the hardness of his science. And his science, for all I know, is soft. You do not have to speculate about the possibility of certainty in science to speculate about the certainty of Murray in his science. The occult entity known as "g" is not exactly the sturdy stuff of, say, molecular biology. Or so I imagine. I am not a scientist. I know nothing about psychometrics. Before Murray, I had never made the acquaintance of "visuospatial abilities" or "the digit span subtest." I do not doubt that there is such a thing as intelligence, and that there are better and worse methods of measuring it. But Murray's enterprise collapses, theoretically and morally, long before he gets to his graphs. For the question of the bearing of science on life is not a scientific question. It is a philosophical question. There is not a graph in the world that will explain the place of graphs in the world. The belief that the fate of individuals is determined by their membership in a group, however that membership is defined and measured, contradicts the belief that the fate of individuals is determined by the freedom that is the essential characteristic of all individuals, regardless of their membership in a group. There is no way to elide this contradiction. But it is important to be clear about the belief in human freedom. It is not a belief in the unconditioned nature of human life. Quite the contrary. It proceeds from a vivid appreciation of the conditions, and proposes that the conditions are not where one ends but where one begins, and that the individual, given the opportunity to make use of powers that he has been given and to come into possession of powers that he has not been given, has the freedom of soul, or mind, or will, to master the conditions, and to deny them the last word about his life. The belief in freedom recognizes the differences in endowments that distinguish individuals from each other (and those endowments include intelligence and membership in a group). The recognition of these inequalities is banal, a common observation of ordinary life. But the belief in freedom, which may be a religious belief or a secular belief, does not quit at the discovery of these inequalities. From its standpoint, rather, it is false to say that all men are equal and it is false to say that all men are not equal. We are, all of us, equal and not equal. We are divided by the specificities of our coming into the world and united by the capacity to neutralize or to modify or to transcend the specificities. We may choose, of course, also to affirm them; but there is no basis in science for such a choice, either. All that science can provide is information about the specificities. The rest is conviction. Empirical inequality cannot erase moral equality. Either you believe in human freedom, and in the universality of human freedom, or you do not. I have no way to judge Murray's statistics, but I have a way (and so does every one of his readers who has made a thoughtful decision about what is possible in human affairs and in America) to judge his view of human agency. It is grossly deterministic and grossly materialistic. In Murray's view of human agency, ought no longer implies can. Can forever dictates ought. To be sure, Murray makes a hasty disclaimer. "This is not to say," he writes at the outset of his essay, "that I.Q. is destiny." But this is followed by his most unattractive euphemism. "In each of these instances, I.Q. is merely a better predictor." Oh, merely. Here, as elsewhere, Murray offends most when he is trying to be inoffensive. Is it really the purpose of Murray's tome, and of his article in this magazine, only to find a place for I.Q. on the list of the conditions and the specificities, only to establish intelligence in its relation to race as a variable among variables? Surely Murray's argument is that the explanatory force of this variable is greater than the explanatory force of the other variables, that the influence of the inherited is more formative than the influence of the acquired, that the tangle of the given ("the reality of a difference versus its source") cannot be transcended. There are, as I say, precedents for this scientistic fatalism. They are not flattering. "All the progress of modern science," wrote Renan in 1854, "leads us to envision each race as confined to a characteristic type that it may or may not achieve, but from which it cannot escape." A few years later Renan remarked about Joseph Salvador, a French scholar of religion who was a descendant of Spanish Jews, that "he brought to his task what we may call an endowment of race, that sort of political insight which has rendered the Semites alone capable of great religious combinations." It will be obvious that this is the sort of philo-Semitic compliment that only an anti-Semite could make. I am not suggesting, of course, that Murray is an anti-Semite. Still, when I read, on page 275 of The Bell Curve, that "Jews -- specifically, Ashkenazi Jews of European origins -- test higher than any other ethnic group," I am repulsed. I am repulsed not only because I would like to believe that what I will achieve in my life will be owed to myself and not to my group, though I am honored by my membership in my group; but also because there have been many scientistic comparisons of Jews and non-Jews during the past two centuries in which Jews did not "test higher," and the consequences were catastrophic. What if the conclusions that Murray takes from the study that he calls "Storfer 1990" had turned out differently? How would he explain my failure to express the limitations of my group? Or would it be more appropriate, in the event of psychometric embarrassment, that I stop pretending and start tailoring? These are not unintelligent questions. I am, after all, an Ashkenazi Jew of European origins. More to the point, a retreat to tailoring is precisely what Murray would prescribe for a Jew who discovered, as the result of some new "definitive" measurement, that he was a member of the cognitive underclass. Murray calls his prescription "wise ethnocentrism." It is, in truth, a proposal for pacification. The task, for Murray, is not to teach the low to rise high, since it has been "proven" that they cannot rise high, but to teach the low to find happiness in lowliness. They must learn a strange mixture of resignation and self-love, and abandon any ideal of advancement, and reject all standards of intellectual strenuousness, and subsist in a condition of dreamlessness bordering on mindlessness. What is keeping the psychometrically disadvantaged down, in Murray's account, is not their psychometric score (or the political manipulation of psychometrics). No, what is keeping them down is their desire to do better. Since they cannot do better, their desire to do better eats away at their self-esteem. They have internalized the standards of others, and so they are judging themselves unfairly. In a fair world, however, inequality will be celebrated. "Given a chance, each clan will add up its accomplishments using its own weighting system, will encounter the world with confidence in its own worth and, most importantly, will be unconcerned about comparing its accomplishments line-by-line with those of any other clan. This is wise ethnocentrism." (Or, as Renan declared, "the life that disgusts our workers would make a Chinaman or a fellah happy. Let everyone do the work he is intended to do, and all will be well.") It is odd, in this age of ethnic and tribal and racial conflict, for Murray to rhapsodize about "clans," and promote "clannishness" into the source of social peace. But enough theory. "Wise ethnocentrism" is addressed to a particular group in American society: to the blacks, to the stupid and wretched (or rather, the stupid and therefore wretched) "B" in "the B/W difference." African Americans are the ones who must accept the dissociation of fairness from equality. For, as Murray writes moistly, "the experience of slavery perverted and stunted the evolution of the ethnocentric algorithm that American blacks would have developed in the normal course of events." Of course, a stunting of the ethnocentric algorithm of American blacks also might be a result of Murray's racial science; but Murray insists that he is a friend of the losers. Having delivered African Americans to inferiority and inequality, he tells them to have a nice day, observing sunnily that "the concern about racial inferiority" among American blacks is "diminishing as African Americans define for themselves that mix of qualities that makes the American black clan unique and (appropriately in the eyes of the clan) superior. It emerges in fiction by black authors and in a growing body of work by black scholars. It is also happening in the streets." Why, then, all the melancholy Negroes? That they are dumber should not make them sadder. They may not have a shot at a unified field theory, but they enjoy "the dominance of many black athletes." And that is not all. African Americans differ from "the prevailing Eurocentric model" in many lovely ways. Murray adduces the work of an academic consultant named Wade Boykin to remind us, and more importantly to remind them, that blacks are highly spiritual ("essentially vitalistic rather than mechanistic"), and develop "personal styles" that are distinguished by "verve" and "affect," and share an "emphasis on the importance of movement, rhythm, music and dance." It is time, he proclaims, to put the rhythm back in algorithm. Is Murray aware that he has landed himself in the bosom of the most bizarre Afrocentrists? On reflection, though, they deserve each other. They are, all of them, anti-egalitarians and anti-integrationists. They peddle, all of them, cheap stereotypes. They aspire, all of them, to the assurances of biology: the Afrocentrists dabble in melanin and Murray dabbles in genes. They, the Afrocentrists, wish to be done with "the prevailing Eurocentric model," and he, the social scientist confident of having demonstrated that their minds are not designed for "the prevailing Eurocentric model," takes it off their hands. They, fighting the superstition that they are inferior, devise theories of black superiority, and he, peddling the superstition that they are inferior, agrees that they should. What exactly is the difference between the "cultural differences" articulated by Boykin, the educational expert admired by Murray, and the multiculturalist prejudice of the educational expert who maintains, in Richard Bernstein's Dictatorship of Virtue, that there is an epistemological distinction between Africans and Europeans, since "Africans know through symbols, imagery and rhythm, while Europeans know through counting and measuring?" Murray's avenue of approach toward the modern history of African Americans is utterly unable to account for the rise of a black middle class on the morrow of the civil rights revolution; but he seems altogether aloof from the reality of the people whom he is treating. Thus he remarks about what is "happening in the streets" that it is "normal and healthy." This boosterism about the streets is foolish or wicked. What is happening in the streets, or in an alarming number of them, is not normal and healthy. This is what is happening in the streets: guns, drugs, rape, rats, demagogues, babies, a collapsing pit of dependence and despair. The village (I mean, the inner city) is burning. And here comes Murray with his blessing. The corollary of his reflections on "the glorious hodgepodge of inequalities of ethnic groups" is complacence: complacence for blacks, since they are denied the ability to intervene in the crisis of black America, and complacence for whites, since they are denied the right to intervene in the crisis of black America. Who are whites to tell blacks that the destruction of families will damage them for an entire era? Don't the bleeding hearts understand that "the mixes are too complex, the metrics are too different, the qualities are too numerous to lend themselves to a weighting scheme that everyone could agree upon"? Murray's delight in the street betrays also a profound ignorance of African American culture. He reminds me of the rap apologists of The New York Times. He, too, wants African Americans to make do with authenticity. He is the hip-hop Herder of the American Enterprise Institute, exalting in the incommensurability of the cultures of America and warning away the hoary liberals who would judge all the cultures of America by universal notions of truth, goodness and beauty. And so Murray does not see that he is encouraging the "ethnocentric algorithm" of African Americans in a direction of decline. When Snoop Doggy Dogg commands the attention that Johnny Hodges once commanded, there has occurred a decline. When Toni Morrison commands the attention that Ralph Ellison once commanded, there has occurred a decline. And this decline is owed not least to an admiration of the street. As the street rises, the culture falls. Murray is dead to all this. He is just an enemy of promise. After his psychometrics, his lack of pessimism is a little inhumane. And after his psychometrics, there will be other psychos and other metrics. The panic will not go away; and it is no longer only a panic about heterogeneity. It is also a panic about the futility of social action. The underclass in the inner city may be the first problem in the history of American society toward the solution of which the traditions of American idealism and American ingenuity will profit nothing. A really frightening failure has taken place. The temptation to look upon this development as historically or scientifically inevitable, and therefore to look away, will grow. Murray's work is a surrender to that temptation, and it is not the last one. For this reason, it will be necessary to remind ourselves, again and again, that the differences between values and the differences between groups never coincide; that there is diversity within communities and not only among communities; that there are human types even as there are racial types, and that all the human types may be found in all the racial types; that all the human types will reach when they think that they can grasp. "When the whole training of life is to make us fighters for the higher," William James wrote angrily on the last page of his copy of Herbert Spencer, "why should it be extraordinary or wrong to protest against a philosophy the acceptance of which is the acceptance of the defeat of the higher?" Brave New Right, Michael Lind Suddenly, hereditarianism is back on the American right. "RACE, PATHOLOGY AND I.Q.," read the headline of one of two excerpts from The Bell Curve in The Wall Street Journal on October 10. "RACE, INTELLIGENCE, AND SCIENCE," was the rubric that glowed on the sleeve of the September 12 issue of National Review. The latter contained a rave review of a different book, by Canadian psychologist J. Phillipe Rushton, titled Race, Intelligence, and Behavior. Rushton's book offered far-out views about differences in intelligence, work habits and genital size among whites, blacks and Asians. The rehabilitation of would-be scientific race theory on the right -- cautious in the work of Murray and Herrnstein, blatant in the writings of Rushton -- raises an interesting question: Why now? After all, there is nothing new about the claim that I.Q. scores prove that blacks are inherently inferior to whites in intelligence. Arthur J. Jensen and William Shockley stirred controversy by promoting it in the 1960s and 1970s, as did Roger Pearson and Rushton in the 1980s and early 1990s. Much of this debate, moreover, has taken place in public. Rushton's views on race have made him a figure of controversy in Canada for years. And he is not unknown in this country (he has appeared on "Geraldo"). Herrnstein himself set off a firestorm with his article "I.Q." in The Atlantic Monthly in December 1971. Why have these theories about race become respectable on the right for the first time since the civil rights revolution? The change in the conservative line on race, I.Q. and inequality does not mirror any change in mainstream scientific thinking on these subjects. To be sure, speculation about the influence of biology on human nature has become more respectable since the 1970s, when radical leftists at a public speech threw blood on one of America's leading sociobiologists, Edmund O. Wilson. Both radical environmentalism and the crude kind of sociobiology that tried to directly connect specific behavioral traits with genes appear to be giving way in the scholarly community to a nuanced consensus view that human potential is flexible but constrained at the margins by heredity. There has even been interesting research done into the connection between language families and genetic groups, by Luigi Cavalli-Sforza and other scholars. These recent developments in mainstream genetics and anthropology have been utterly ignored by the conservative press, and have apparently played no part in the revival of hereditarian theory on the right. As a group, the neo-hereditarian thinkers look less like a school of dissident experts than like an eccentric and impassioned sect. None of the well-known hereditarian theorists has been formally trained in mathematical genetics, population biology or ecology. They tend to be amateurs who turn to armchair speculation about race and eugenics after careers in other fields (Shockley was a physicist, Herrnstein and Rushton were trained in psychology, Murray has a degree from mit in political science). They rely extensively and sometimes uncritically on one another's work. Rather in the manner of creationists, they are inclined to portray themselves as victimized martyrs of a "liberal" or "Marxist" scientific establishment. And -- by far the most important point -- almost all of the leading hereditarians have been supported financially by the same institutional benefactor. Since the late 1960s, a little-known institution called the Pioneer Fund has been the major financial sponsor of the research of the major neo-hereditarian theorists. Among the recipients of Pioneer Fund grants (often hundreds of thousands of dollars) have been Jensen, who has argued that I.Q. tests prove the genetic inferiority of blacks; Shockley, promoter of a "sterilization bonus plan" deterring low-I.Q. people, disproportionately black, from reproducing; Robert Gordon, who argues that black-white differences in crime are closely correlated to black-white I.Q. differences; Ralph Scott, an educational psychology professor at the University of Northern Iowa who opposed busing on the basis of "genetic aspects of educability"; and Pearson, who, since the mid-1980s, has received more than $200,000 from the Pioneer Fund. Between 1986 and 1990, Rushton received more than $250,000. In addition to supporting the research of scholars who argue for the innate intellectual inferiority of blacks, the Pioneer Fund has also subsidized the Federation for American Immigration Reform (fair), which supports immigration restriction, and an English-only advocacy group called U.S. English. (Former U.S. Civil Rights Commission member Linda Chavez resigned as president of U.S. English after the anti-Catholic and anti-Hispanic views of its founder became known.) During the past decade the Pioneer Fund has given more than half a million dollars to support "twin studies" at the University of Minnesota. The researchers at the Minnesota Center for Twin and Adoption Research are investigating, among other things, possible genetic origins for professional aptitude, religious tolerance and even political radicalism. One of the directors of the Minnesota Center, psychologist Thomas J. Bouchard, co-authored a paper with Rushton in 1989 in which the two beneficiaries of Pioneer Fund grants argued that blacks are inherently more likely to get AIDS. The reason, Bouchard and Rushton claimed, is an inherited "reproductive strategy" that gives blacks a propensity to engage in promiscuous sex. All these authors are cited in the bibliography of Murray and Herrnstein's The Bell Curve. What exactly is the Pioneer Fund? It was founded in 1937 with money from a textile tycoon, Wickliffe Draper, whose other projects included paying for the translation of eugenics texts from German into English (after World War II, Draper supported Senator Joseph McCarthy, opposed federal civil rights laws and favored the "repatriation" of black Americans to Africa). The Fund's stated purpose was to promote "race betterment" through the reproduction of descendants of "white persons who settled in the original thirteen colonies prior to the adoption of the Constitution and/or from related stocks." An early project was cash grants to pilots in the all-white U.S. Army Air Corps to encourage them to have more children. One of the Pioneer Fund's founders, Frederick Osborn, at one time president of the American Eugenics Society, described Nazi eugenic policy in 1937 as the "most important experiment which has ever been tried." The central role of the Pioneer Fund in the neo-hereditarian movement makes the new support for these researchers on the part of the mainstream right all the more perplexing. Why are mainstream conservatives suddenly welcoming thinkers in this tainted tradition? The answer, I suggest, has less to do with changes in the American intellectual community or American society as a whole than with the ongoing transformation of American conservatism. In a remarkably short period of time, the broadly based, optimistic conservatism of the Reagan years, with its focus on the economy and foreign policy, has given way to a new "culture war" conservatism, obsessed with immigration, race and sex. This emergent post-cold war right has less to do with the Goldwater-Reagan right than with the older American right of Father Coughlin and Gerald L.K. Smith's Christian Nationalist Crusade. In its apocalyptic style as well as its apocalyptic obsessions, this newconservatism owes more to Pat Robertson and Patrick Buchanan than to William F. Buckley Jr. and Irving Kristol. The growing importance, within the Republican Party, of the Deep South no doubt also plays a role; Goldwater's and Reagan's Sun Belt conservatism is being rewritten in Southern Gothic style. Race, sex, breeding, class -- these are the classic themes of Tidewater reaction. It is not surprising, then, that long-suppressed ideas about hereditary racial inequality are now re-emerging. Their entry, or rather their return, is made easier by the crumbling of taboos that has accompanied the popular backlash against the excesses of political correctness. The nastiest elements on the right now answer any criticism with the charge that they are victims of "p.c." In addition to these general trends, the most important particular factor behind the rehabilitation of hereditarianism on the right may be the recent evolution of the debate among conservatives about race and poverty. For several years a right-wing backlash has been growing against the integrationism and environmentalism not of liberals, but of certain prominent conservatives. A few years ago, in a perceptive article for The American Spectator, David Frum identified two schools of thought among conservatives about poverty in general, and black urban poverty in particular. One school, whose major spokesman was Jack Kemp, believed that poor black Americans would respond to the proper economic incentives with entrepreneurial ardor. These conservatives stressed free-market reforms such as "enterprise zones" and the subsidized sale of public housing to tenants, reforms that, it was claimed, might break underclass dependency on a paternalistic state. The "culturalist" school, identified with thinkers like William Bennett and James Q. Wilson, were more impressed by signs of familial breakdown in the inner city and the perpetuation of a "culture of poverty." The ghetto poor could not be expected to take advantage of neweconomic opportunities unless their values changed first. When Frum wrote, a third school of pessimistic neo-hereditarians was not engaged in the debate; Kemp, Bennett and Wilson were environmentalists, finding the sources of black poverty elsewhere than in the inherited traits of poor blacks. For all their differences, the free-marketeers and "culturalists" agreed that the problems of the black urban underclass could not be addressed without government activism. In effect, Kemp and Wilson (who has come to represent the "culturalist" school more than Bennett) had reasoned their way back to the conclusions of Daniel Patrick Moynihan in 1965 about the need to address the black family breakdown through substantial social programs. The conservatives who had thought the most about race and poverty were arguing, in effect, for a conservative version of Lyndon Johnson's War on Poverty. Whether it took the form of massive subsidies to public housing tenants or a national network of high-quality orphanages for the children of broken ghetto families, there would have to be government-backed social engineering on a grand scale. It soon became clear that a conservative war on poverty would be enormously expensive. In the Bush administration, conservative hate object Richard Darman actually led the struggle to defeat Kemp's proposals for higher spending on the urban poor. A national system of quality orphanages and boarding schools, of the kind that Wilson favors, would cost billions. A call for activist government paid for by higher taxes to help the ghetto poor was not what most conservatives wanted to hear from their experts on urban poverty. Wilson's proposals probably never had a chance in the era of Bob Dole, Newt Gingrich and bitter Republican obstructionism. As for Kemp, the reaction against his "bleeding-heart, big-government" conservatism on the right was setting in even while he was still George Bush's secretary of housing and urban development. Conservatives who revered the hero of the Kemp-Roth tax cuts himself began to mutter about the new Kemp, the Kemp who was too eager to embrace big government -- and too soft on blacks. The gradual isolation of Kemp within the conservative movement has probably ruined his presidential hopes. Empower America, founded as a springboard for his 1996 GOP presidential nomination, is slowly falling apart, with Vin Weber distancing himself. The marginalization of Kemp has been most clearly visible in National Review, which has criticized Kemp's views on immigration as too soft, and cast him as the defender of the black poor in a strange debate over whether there is a crime problem in America or just a "black crime" problem. The crypto-nativist rationale for restricting high levels of immigration (there are other, non-nativist arguments) can only be strengthened by the fact that scholars as esteemed as Murray and Herrnstein fret over the danger posed by "an immigrant population with low cognitive ability." Not only must low-I.Q. immigrants be kept out, according to Herrnstein and Murray, but low-I.Q. native born Americans must be discouraged from reproducing. Though the authors of The Bell Curve refuse to endorse eugenic measures other than an end to welfare and easy access to contraceptives, the logic of their arguments points in the direction of the sterilization of the "feeble-minded," a policy common in the United States throughout most of this century. It remains to be seen how far the eugenic enthusiasms of the neo-hereditarian right can go before they collide with conservative religious convictions. In the early twentieth century, advocates of eugenic sterilization (not only political conservatives, but liberals and socialists) found their most committed adversary in the Catholic Church. The employment of a distorted version of Darwinism in the defense of the economic and racial status quo is also problematic in light of the resolute anti-Darwinism of Protestant evangelicals. In the nineteenth century the most radical American racists tended to be secular intellectuals; the biblical account of the common origin and salvation of mankind prevented devout Protestant conservatives, no matter how bigoted, from treating the different races as separate species or subspecies. In what is surely one of the great ironies of our time, at the end of the twentieth century, as at the end of the nineteenth, the excesses encouraged by eugenic theory in the United States may only be checked within the conservative movement by the dogmas of resurgent fundamentalism.

