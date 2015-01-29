Will Obama Put Boots on the Ground in Yemen?

Events in Yemen are moving fast: The U.S.-backed president, Abd Rabbuh Manṣūr Hadi, has been deposed by Shia rebels, after a “slow coup” that saw the Iran-backed Houthi militia take effective control of the capital, Sana'a, and besiege Hadi in the presidential palace.

The U.S. reacted to the removal of its ally by closing off the public parts of its embassy, while a drone strike against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Penninsula (AQAP) reportedly killed three fighters. How the situation might resolve itself is anybody’s guess at the moment and must be keeping the Obama administration up at night.

In the wake of the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris, it became clear that at least one of the attackers had a connection with AQAP. How much of a connection is unclear, but it is a reminder that AQAP is the only significant Al-Qaeda offshoot with transnational aspirations—especially an intent to attack the “far enemy” of the United States and its allies.

Some other highly significant groups, especially the Islamic State, may increasingly seek to take the war to the West, but these have little connection with the old Al-Qaeda, having clearly overshadowed it in recent years.