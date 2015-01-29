Will Obama Put Boots on the Ground in Yemen?

In the wake of the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris, it became clear that at least one of the attackers had a connection with AQAP. How much of a connection is unclear, but it is a reminder that AQAP is the only significant Al-Qaeda offshoot with transnational aspirations—especially an intent to attack the “far enemy” of the United States and its allies.

Some other highly significant groups, especially the Islamic State, may increasingly seek to take the war to the West, but these have little connection with the old Al-Qaeda, having clearly overshadowed it in recent years.

The Yemen connection, though, does raise the important question of whether U.S. policy towards AQAP in Yemen, often represented as something of a success story, is coming apart at the seams. This is in the wake of the removal of Hadi this week by Houthi rebels closely linked to the former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was forced to stand down in the face of public pressure two years ago. The question of the U.S. position is even more salient given the resumption of U.S. drone strikes against AQAP earlier this week.