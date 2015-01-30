'Parenthood' is Dead. Long Live the Sentimental Family Drama.

The writers’ decision to go full cheeseball ending shouldn’t have been surprising, after the show spent its last year turning into a frustrating shadow of itself. “Parenthood” could always feel a bit myopic, stuck inside the upper-middle-class liberal world of the Braverman family. And it always balanced is loose naturalism with a corny streak. But knowing that this was the last season let Jason Katims—the show’s producer, who gave “Friday Night Lights”a far more subtle and touching conclusion four years ago—give in to all his worst tendencies. A series that had thrived on messy relationships became intent on giving every character satisfying closure, no matter how infuriating and entitled the characters had begun to seem. There was no longer any room for ambiguity.

And so, as many predicted, all the Bravermans got their picture-perfect happy endings. Yes, grumpy patriarch Zeek died. But it was a quiet death, at home with his family after he got the chance to say all his goodbyes. (The scene of his wife Camille discovering him unconscious in his chair was one of the episode’s few graceful moments.) Adam and Kristina were able to solve all their career problems by way of a deus ex machina that put them in charge of a franchise of charter schools that they are not remotely qualified to run. Joel and Julia, a couple who only weeks earlier had been about to sign divorce papers, decided it would be a fine time to adopt a baby. Amber, a 20-year-old single mom with little stability, moved in with her parents and married Jason Street.

But while I’m disappointed by “Parenthood”’s ending and relieved the show is over, its death does say something larger about the TV climate. “With the exit of Parenthood, primetime network television lacks a single quality family drama,” Ken Tucker wrote this week, bemoaning the disappearance of warm domestic dramas like “My So-Called Life” (where Katims got his start twenty years ago), “Once and Again,” and “Sisters.” Critics Alan Sepinwall and Linda Holmes have made the same point, asking if the emotive family drama will die along with “Parenthood.” It’s always been hard to convince a network to green-light a show without any action or obvious hook—in Katims’ words, “a show about people and their feelings”—and these days it’s basically impossible. Network TV and (for the most part) cable are filled with action-driven dramas with high stakes and shocking twists and OMG moments. Those can be great, but there’s little room anymore for low-concept shows.