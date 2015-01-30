'Parenthood' is Dead. Long Live the Sentimental Family Drama.

It’s hard to talk about “Parenthood,” the NBC drama that just ended its six-season run, without bringing up kleenex, ugly-crying, and tsunamis of tears. So let me lay all my cards out on the table: I may have been the sole stone-hearted viewer in America who watched all of last night’s series finale with dry eyes.

Not that the show’s writers didn’t do their best: the episode included a wedding, a death, and a “Six Feet Under”–style montage that showed us the future of every member of the Braverman clan. There was an emo-folk cover of “Forever Young,” the show’s theme song, performed by Iron and Wine. They played Cat Stevens’ “Wild World.” There was no Joni Mitchell, but that’s only because last week’s episode featured a mother-daughter singalong of “The Circle Game.”

The writers’ decision to go full cheeseball ending shouldn’t have been surprising, after the show spent its last year turning into a frustrating shadow of itself. “Parenthood” could always feel a bit myopic, stuck inside the upper-middle-class liberal world of the Braverman family. And it always balanced is loose naturalism with a corny streak. But knowing that this was the last season let Jason Katims—the show’s producer, who gave “Friday Night Lights”a far more subtle and touching conclusion four years ago—give in to all his worst tendencies. A series that had thrived on messy relationships became intent on giving every character satisfying closure, no matter how infuriating and entitled the characters had begun to seem. There was no longer any room for ambiguity.

And so, as many predicted, all the Bravermans got their picture-perfect happy endings. Yes, grumpy patriarch Zeek died. But it was a quiet death, at home with his family after he got the chance to say all his goodbyes. (The scene of his wife Camille discovering him unconscious in his chair was one of the episode’s few graceful moments.) Adam and Kristina were able to solve all their career problems by way of a deus ex machina that put them in charge of a franchise of charter schools that they are not remotely qualified to run. Joel and Julia, a couple who only weeks earlier had been about to sign divorce papers, decided it would be a fine time to adopt a baby. Amber, a 20-year-old single mom with little stability, moved in with her parents and married Jason Street.