The Invisible Josh Gordon

I know all this not just because it’s easy to Google it, but because I was watching. I share something with the sports pundits who offer prescriptions without expertise, for I am a fan of Josh Gordon. Specifically, I am a lifelong fan of the team for which he plays. So factor that, if you will, into my disappointment with the rest of his letter.

The sub-headline of his Medium piece indicates that he indeed has a "problem," but not the one Carter, Barkley, and Smith seem to think he does. However, he never specifies what it is. Gordon engages in a festival of mea culpa throughout the rest of the letter, saying that he has failed mostly himself. But he never fully owns his transgressions, asserting that he has neither a drinking nor drug problem, despite his inability to hold back from imbibing on a flight to Vegas on January 2 knowing that it could cost him, potentially, his next NFL season and perhaps even his career.

Despite his acknowledgement of his hard-knock childhood in Houston and growing up hanging out with “the wrong kind of people,” Gordon also never says one negative word about the human secondhand smoke that are the folks with whom he still surrounds himself, despite it being known by the Browns and throughout league circles that they have been anchors on his reputation. Pairing Gordon’s propensity to test positive for marijuana with his assertion in the Medium letter that he hasn’t toked since 2012, it is a worthy question to ask exactly how that keeps happening. Gordon never makes that clear in the letter. It's obvious, though, that he still expects an apology from the pundits, closing his column with an invitation for the pundits to approach him and shake his hand. “I won’t be holding a grudge,” he writes, “but I will expect you to admit you were wrong about me."

Whether or not that’s true isn’t solved by what Gordon wrote, but what is empirical is that he has the right to screw up. Every 23-year-old does, whether or not the stakes play out on national sports pages and networks. He also has the right to be a part of conversations about him.