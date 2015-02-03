It’s no picnic to run a public park these days. Look at Manhattan’s Pier 54. Once the launching point for ocean liners, the pier was incorporated into Hudson River Park in the late ’80s and turned into an event space. But its underwater pilings were rotting, and four years ago it had to be shut down. The Hudson River Park Trust, the public agency that oversees a four-mile stretch of waterfront, had no money for repairs; it receives no public funding for its operations, even though its collection of ballfields, athletic facilities, and footpaths are the go-to recreation space for residents of Manhattan’s West Side. Madelyn Wils, the Trust’s president and CEO, had kept the park’s assortment of piers open largely with private contributions, but she knew Pier 54’s pilings would require a big donation. “I couldn’t get any interest from the state or city,” she lamented. “And there are not a lot of philanthropists out there willing to repair the pilings.”

Wils approached the billionaire Barry Diller, the chairman of IAC. He was an obvious choice: His company’s Frank Gehry-designed headquarters in Chelsea overlooked Hudson River Park, and he and his wife, the fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, were the largest private benefactors of New York’s much-celebrated High Line, just a couple blocks away. But instead of handing Wils a check, Diller counteroffered: Let him build a completely new park. What was initially a plan for a modest events space ballooned, and pretty soon Diller was offering to bankroll a miniature Central Park on an offshore platform called Pier 55. Designed by a top British architect, Thomas Heatherwick, the $130-million manmade island would be studded with groves of mature trees, walking paths, and three performance spaces. Not only did Diller agree to donate over $100 million for Pier 55’s construction, he promised to fund the maintenance for 20 years and handle all the event bookings.

Given the spectacular green oasis that Heatherwick has conjured up, it may seem petty to look this particular gift horse in the mouth. But the billionaire’s island, as some New Yorkers have called the project, is the latest, most extreme example of how big money and business elites are warping the way America’s urban parks are funded, widening the amenities gap between rich and poor neighborhoods. Until the 1980s, upkeep of America’s urban parks was mainly the responsibility of city parks departments. But as the crises of the 1960s and 1970s hollowed out municipal budgets, public spaces were increasingly neglected. Elegant limestone balustrades crumbled, and graffiti ran wild as kudzu. Urban parks became scary, unsafe places. The deterioration of those public spaces was a big factor in driving people out of American cities.

There is no doubt that the urban comeback that we’ve witnessed over the last decade, especially in cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas, and New York, has been fueled by the work of independent park managers—private-public partnerships that invite civic and business interests to help manage public spaces. New York’s Central Park Conservancy was the first to demonstrate how an independent manager could transform a no-go zone back into a civilized greensward. The turnaround, which started in 1980, was dramatic, and now cities all over the country are copying the Central Park model. These independent managers, which are seen as more fleet-footed and entrepreneurial than sclerotic city bureaucracies, and more adept at courting wealthy donors, take a multitude of forms. Some are purely citizen-driven, like friends groups and conservancies. Others are run by big institutions and real-estate interests, usually business improvement districts and nonprofit development corporations. Whatever they’re called, independent park managers are now a major economic development force remaking and gentrifying cities. The arrangement almost feels like we’re getting something for nothing. Cities no longer have to dip into their tax revenues for upkeep, yet they retain ownership of the land.