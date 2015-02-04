In the classroom scenes, Faye and her students debate theories of story, circling around concepts that Cusk has wrestled with her entire career. A teenaged student, Georgeou, argues that “he saw the tendency to fictionalize our own experiences as positively dangerous, because it convinced us that human life had some kind of design and that we were more significant than we actually were.” As Faye asks the students to tell their stories, some respond with catharsis, telling wrenching personal tales. One resists, angrily: “She had been told this was a class about learning to write, something that as far as she was aware involved using your imagination.”

In Cusk’s previous books, the characters’ caged ferocity often propelled the plot, their frenzied, impotent urge for action occasionally springing loose into some unforgivable strike. Maisie, in the suburban- decadence novel Arlington Park, screams at a woman in an SUV, for instance. Outline, by contrast, is anti-action, anti-plot. “I had come to believe more and more in the virtues of passivity,” Faye tells the shipping magnate, “and of living a life as unmarked by self-will as possible.” The inchoate, repressed female yearning that has been so central to all of Cusk’s books, fiction and non, is dispensed with as just another destructive dream. At one point, describing an urge to swim out farther and farther into the ocean, Faye dismisses the feeling as “simply a desire to escape from what I had.” Her decisions in the novel barely qualify as decisions at all. She goes out with the shipping magnate on his boat, for reasons that she’s unsure about, then rejects his awkward advances. When she asserts herself, it’s generally in the role of a critic or a teacher: correcting an interlocutor when he favors his own side in a story; helping her son find his way to school, over the phone from England. She serves as a jaded, clear-eyed—and numbly inert—antidote to illusion: in fiction, in love, in life.

Cusk is one of many novelists who has, in recent years, expressed frustration with the artificiality of fiction. She is an avid admirer of the Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard, and has, like him, argued that the puppetry of fiction simply can’t encompass real life. (What she actually said in a Guardian interview, with typical Cuskian hauteur, was, “Once you have suffered sufficiently, the idea of making up John and Jane and having them do things together seems utterly ridiculous.”) But in fact, one of the oddities of Outline is the extent to which the book acts as a mini-symposium on the question of reality and illusion, and in that sense ends up feeling very artificial itself. Would so many random Greeks have really come forth with their thoughts on marital illusions during a short trip to Athens? Could her students’ work have so precisely and immaculately reflected Cusk’s concerns about the deficits of fiction? She’s staking claim to unvarnished truth while presenting a very smoothly varnished surface. Outline lacks Knausgaard’s deliberate sloppiness, his “Supermarket Sweep” approach to writing about his own life: everything in, for better or worse.

That said, it’s also much less boring than Knausgaard’s books, and much better written. Cusk almost can’t help what a good storyteller she is, even if she’s attempting something less conventionally “told.” Many of the conversations in Outline form brilliant tiny narratives. One of the best involves a pompous feminist novelist and an anxious editor, both cowed by and resentful of her new success: “Her sufferings—whatever they were—being over she has elected herself a sort of spokesperson for suffering womanhood generally,” the editor says to Faye before the novelist arrives. In another scene, a student in Faye’s workshop tells a terrifying story involving a tiny, horrible dog named Mimi. Overall, the book represents an impressive expansion of Cusk’s voice, achieved through a new minimalist touch. Sometimes this feels stilted, like a reflection of Faye’s emotional deadness, but other times it works well. The more delicate approach makes Cusk a more effective satirist here than in earlier novels, where the scales sometimes felt too heavily tipped against her targets.

In Aftermath, Cusk wrote that after her divorce she had “come to hate stories” like the ones her husband told about her, which to her felt separate from the truth. Throughout her life and work, she goes on to say, she has always struggled with trying to reconcile truth and story, “like the child of divorce tries to reconcile its parents.” It’s understandable, given the narratives people have constructed around Cusk over the past decade, that she would have wanted to hide from story: to shuck it off, lay bare the truth. But in Outline, the stories are the best part: funny, sharp, well-constructed. Cusk hasn’t given up on story at all, she has found a compelling new way to embrace it.