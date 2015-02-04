Ferguson, Missouri, 2014

In memoriam—

Forever here, Mister Dark, and tricking me,

Steaming from a manhole in Missouri

Or else you’re damp between the motions of the trees,

Revealing the breezy discourse of those trees, black

Sound. I can see now how everything

I’ve learned of you is wrong. How an air

Of dumb assumption lounged on my brow,

A liar, winking, claiming a shadow is as empty

As my childhood vision of the falling sun meant emptiness.

But every child knows what moves the wind at night,

Knows what leads some birds to develop their unrest

In the high green of some trees or, lower,

What leans against that tree’s bark: a man? Or is it

The just-barely-intelligible idea of one? Head back,

Maybe eyes closed, moaning, working to hysteria

The erection rising like a haunted chain away from him.

If I move closer, carrying a glass cup? If my mouth

Is that cup? Though I’ve known fear move as bravely

In this world, move like a physical man, it can shoot a boy--

So shoot me. Who said that? Was it really

The black of my tongue? But how could any breed

Of blackness ever wish to be penetrated? I could tell you

How a foot creaks even falling dead

In the night, could tell the red a mother cries

Once she feels that absence drop, like pity, inside her,

But I cannot say what a bullet says as it enters a child’s skin.

But come in. You can enter me, Mister Dark. Let

Tonight be the first night I deeper see the pregnant

Possibilities of your design. How your fingers move

To build such attitudes, turning a moaning of the wind

Into a man, making what is a tease of grass at the heel

Into terror, now pleasure, then back to grass again.

Aren’t you the mirror in which all lights balance?

Aren’t you the line on which all lines cross?

Anything lives in you, so that that dark over there

Can be the dark of Mike Brown, full of breath; that the dark

Right here can be the dark of my own bastard mind;

That this dark come closest to my lips

Is a shadow’s knowledge, full, not ever empty,

Charitable as is wicked, risky as is good; fascination;

Perversion; and I move to it, to you, a shadow-chaser,

Hearing the birds make restlessness in the trees,

Watching the man stroke velvet from his body,

Head still back, maybe eyes parted, singing now—

He’s at that point when I must surrender

My knees to gravity, and, mouth ready, get gone.

I’ll choose what ground I lie on.