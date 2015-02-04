Last week the World Health Organization reported that Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone—the three countries struck hardest by the Ebola outbreak— had hit fewer than 100 new cases a week, the lowest rate of new cases since June 2014. And in Liberia, trials of antiviral drugs have been halted due to a lack of patients. By many accounts, it seems as if the epidemic that has killed nearly 9,000 people has finally begun to decline.

“If we care about this, we need to think about how to rebuild, how to prevent it again from happening in future,” said Karen Grépin, an assistant professor of global health policy at New York University. “We’re going to have to start transitioning.”

In a paper published online Tuesday in the British Medical Journal, Grépin reveals that of the $2.89 billion pledged by international governments, companies, foundations, and private donors towards the Ebola crisis, only about $1.09 billion—or around 40 percent of pledged donations—have been fully paid. The U.N. estimated last November that a total of at least $1.5 billion is needed to fully respond to the Ebola crisis.

The paper looked at international donations tracked by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs’ financial tracking system. Through the tracking system, Grépin was able to identify the total amount pledged by donors, the amount committed (usually meaning pledged and under contract), and the amount paid in full. The study did not take into account some forms of aid, such as foreign medical teams, domestic resources, or loans from the World Bank.