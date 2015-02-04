A lot of media coverage has been devoted to examining what has been deemed a generational gap between civil rights activists: Those who have come of age since Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri last August, and the more publicly entrenched organizers like Sharpton. The reverend and younger leaders have come to a strategic impasse about who is leading the Black Lives Matter movement. Some personalities have challenged how the movement should manifest itself and how it should provoke change, leading to rightful suspicions that elder leaders were parachuting in belatedly to co-opt the hard work of younger people on the ground. In his report, Paybarah notes he’s witnessed how that tense dynamic has revealed itself in some ugly language from younger marchers, including cries of “Fuck Sharpton!” But the reverend’s Monday remarks made it plain that the problem hasn’t been one-sided.

I'd contend that the reverend stepped over a rhetorical line in his remarks, as when he likened the younger generation to “a ho” being played by a power structure—the “pimp”—that wants to see older leaders like him pushed aside. Sharpton and other older activists fear that the entire movement will suffer in the process. “They tell them what they want to hear,” he continued. “They don’t tell you, ‘I’m going to turn you out.’ They tell you, ‘You’re beautiful. Nobody appreciates you like I do. Look at you.'” He continued the metaphor, invoking all kinds of placating gifts associated with pimps and the people under their control.

In a phone conversation with me Tuesday night, Sharpton was critical of the Capital New York report, noting that young people have reacted with confusion to the article. (“We emphatically stand by Azi's story,” editor Josh Benson told me in a statement, adding that Paybarah emailed Sharpton's spokesperson—to no avail—asking for clarification about whether there were any specific young activists or organizations he was referring to in the speech.) But the reverend didn’t back away from the image. “I was telling them not to be treated like a second-class citizen,” he said. Sharpton added that there was one central message he sought to communicate that night: “Do not condemn the elders.”

Activist Johnetta Elzie, 25, is a likely target of Sharpton’s message. She played a pivotal role in organizing protests following the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, and has since become a leading voice in what she told me is “a decentralized movement,” where “everyone has their own platform.” Frankly, that reminds me of the civil rights movement that actually happened in the sixties, the one that featured more diversity of gender, thought, and action than the reductionist “Martin-and-Malcolm” narrative I learned at school growing up. Elzie also led a successful disruption of one of Sharpton’s own rallies in Washington in December.

The reverend’s “pimping” remarks left her stunned, telling me that they were a “total erasure” of the work she and other young activists have been doing. “I don’t think this is going to help bridge any gaps between him and young people,” Elzie said. “All the other elders whom I’ve come into contact with, this analogy has never come up. I think ‘offensive’ is the best word I have for it.