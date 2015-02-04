Evangelical columnist Cal Thomas’ wrote a seemingly soul-searching op-ed for Fox News' website yesterday that promised to deliver "The truth about faith and conservative candidates." It's always heartening to see a conservative question the unnatural alliance between Christianity and American right-wing politics, but alas, the truth Thomas gets at is not the fact that this alliance typically feels like vicious opportunism. Thomas doesn't castigate conservatives for slashing welfare or resisting broader healthcare coverage; he doesn't shame those who lampooned Ohio Governor John Kasich for citing Christian ethics in his decision to accept Medicaid expansion.

Instead of criticizing the rather sorry state of conservative Christian policy-making, Thomas takes a broader view, introducing the ancient Christian metaphor of the "two cities" to subtly suggest that the work of the Christian faith has no place in politics. Expecting Christian ethics to inflect Christian politicians’ behavior “becomes a power game,” Thomas writes, with “Christians being just one more 'interest group' to be placated with a few breadcrumbs tossed at them by politicians seeking their votes.” This is probably an honest diagnosis of the state of the Christian right, but Thomas, rather than expecting better of allegedly Christian politicians, concludes that Christ’s kingdom is not of this world.

The notion that politics (as the pinnacle of worldly affairs) is decisively separate from the world of spiritual affairs has a long history in Christianity. There are examples in scripture of the idea of two distinct realms of life; Johannes Van Oort points out these bipolar metaphors occur in the books of Isaiah, Hebrews, Galatians, Psalms, and, most importantly to fifth-century bishop St. Augustine of Hippo, the Book of Revelation. In his 426 CE book City of God, Augustine adopted this metaphorical theme, which had variously been expressed as two types of person, two kingdoms, or two specific cities, and developed the long-standing Christian sense of "the two cities." In Augustine’s thought, these two cities consisted of two groups of like-minded persons: those of the City of Man, who love only themselves; and those of the City of God, who love God.

Yet, crucially, Augustine points out that these two cities do not live separately here on earth. While the City of God (that is, those faithful people who love God) journey on earth, they are intermixed with those who love only themselves and pursue only their selfish aims. This means that there is always a mixture of those who are part of the City of God and those who aren’t in every earthly institution. There are, in short, God-loving people involved in state governance, and there are self-loving people involved in the hierarchies of churches. The division of the two cities is exhibited within people, not by their outward segregation.