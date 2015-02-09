Why not? His autobiographical 1987 story “Absence of Mercy” provides clues. It presents a series of episodes drawn from Stone’s own life. At age six, his stand-in is sent to an orphanage, a feral world one part Dickens, one part Lord of the Flies. In his teen years, he’s subject to beatings and knife fights, and then enlists in the Navy. He conflates those developmental years into “a single continuous process of being found out in transgression and punished…a physical and moral chaos of all against all,” and so Stone’s proxy develops “an instinctive cringe” that a particularly harsh sergeant drills out of him. In a sense, by the time the Pranksters came along, Stone already had doubts about their Dionysian project and its echoes of his chaotic childhood: Its excesses had an attractive familiarity, but he was also repelled by an awareness of the ways these things can go horribly wrong.

And so, Stone’s final feeling on hip America was circumspect. Yes, he partook in the revels of the time—he'd readily admit to the good times, as well as subsequent issues with alcohol and drugs—but he also kept his distance. While the Pranksters drove cross-country, Stone “waited, with the wine-stained manuscript of my first novel, for the rendezvous in New York.” In 1968, when his clique broke into the mainstream, he expatriated with his young family to London for four years to establish his literary career, returning only for a spell in Hollywood to adapt that first book into a film for Paul Newman. When his peers’ ambitions expanded into politics, Stone did not join them in their stateside protests against Vietnam; instead, he visited that country as a loosely credentialed freelance reporter. While his contemporaries sought attention for what they were doing, Stone chased new experiences, banking what he saw. If he’d had a credo, I think it would be this: Play the long game; don’t sweat the zeitgeist.

I like to think the energy he preserved by keeping a low profile went into his work. As the hippies were winding down, Stone was just getting started. His first three novels were spread over three decades—A Hall of Mirrors in ’67 (a kind of bildungsroman about drift in New Orleans); the National Book Award-winning Dog Soldiers in ’74 (drug running and Vietnam); and A Flag for Sunrise in ’81 (American corruption in Central America). Publishing at such a leisurely pace is hard to imagine in this accelerated age. Indeed, in interviews, he would refer to himself as a "lazy perfectionist." More charitably: He treated his artistic practice with the patience and persistence that won him high esteem. One gauge of his literary achievement is the sheer number of tributes that appeared upon his passing, different writers taking their turn at the podium. (There were three remembrances in The New Yorker alone and two in the New York Times.)

By 2007, when Stone published his memoir of the ’60s, Prime Green, he reflected on those countercultural times with a sense of apprehension, contrasting America at the decade’s end with his time in England, where “Life was sane, sort of, and relatively predictable.” When I interviewed him for an article about the book, Stone described one group of legendary hippies with an unimpressed smirk. "When I first knew the guys who were the Grateful Dead they were students at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and they used to wear their suits to the train," he said. He was equally dubious of his elders. In the memoir, Stone recounts a party at the end of one of Kesey's cross-country journeys where he met a "drunk, angry" Jack Kerouac, a man who "out of rage at health and youth and mindlessness…despised us.” He saw, up close, how members of the vanguard could be behind the curve or destroyed by the spotlight.

I remember speaking to him in 2001, soon after September 11. An esteemed publication had asked for his thoughts about global jihad and “the end of the age of irony.” (For the life of me, I can’t recall if anything was ever published.) Stone’s take: “Radical Islam can’t win. It wants to make the world retreat to an earlier, pre-modern time.” To understand Stone is to realize this wasn’t exactly optimism. He didn’t think terrorism would go away, but he did believe that all dogma was eventually diverted, perverted, or corrupted, that it is always watered down and subsides.