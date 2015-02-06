In the case of Brian Williams, that misleading information may have been in the form of seeing the footage of him and his film crew examining the damage of the helicopter that was actually hit, and seeing it over and over again.

AR: Are we much more likely to misremember events that happened many years ago?

LP: When devising false memory studies, it's key to put a relatively large period of time between the original event and the misleading information, and a relatively short period of time between the presentation of misleading information and the memory test. This allows the memory of the original event to fade enough that it is very vulnerable to alteration by new, misleading information. In the case of Brian Williams, perhaps he revisited the news story many years after the 2003 incident, and perhaps the footage he saw was incorrectly woven into a new narrative of what happened.

AR: Are we more or less likely to misremember important or traumatic events (like being under fire)?

LP: This is a tricky question; it depends. It depends on whether the trauma triggered the kind of stress hormones that help encode memory, and it depends on whether you are trying to recall the central components of the event or the peripheral details. If the trauma elicits an adrenaline spike, then it is likely to strengthen the memory for the most important parts of the event: You are less likely to forget that it happened. However, peripheral details of traumatic events can sometimes be harder to recall. If you are held up at gunpoint, you might stare at the gun and not encode a memory of the perpetrator’s face. But you are unlikely to forget you were held up at gunpoint.