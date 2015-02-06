Saul Goodman burst into “Breaking Bad”’s second season fully formed, a sweaty shyster in a strip mall, a criminal lawyer with a motor-mouth that could save his life and a conscience up for sale. Over the next three years, we didn’t learn that much more about him; as Walter White descended to deeper levels of moral monstrosity and Jesse Pinkman tortured himself with guilt, Bob Odenkirk’s flamboyant lawyer remained largely the same: a lovable sleaze with fake hair and a fake name. (“The Jew thing I do for the homeboys,” he tells Walt in his first appearance. “They all want a pipe-hitting member of the tribe, so to speak.”)

Considering Saul’s static persona, it shouldn’t be surprising that Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, the creative team behind “Breaking Bad” and now “Better Call Saul,” at one point considered spinning him off into a half-hour comedy. The Saul Goodman we knew was a perfect fit for the sitcom, a form that thrives on characters who are able to have adventures each episode and then return to the status quo.

Luckily, Gilligan and Gould have made “Better Call Saul” into something at once more interesting and more familiar: a mordantly comic origin story showing us how a small-time lawyer becomes the man with his face on a bus stop. By the third episode, it’s developed the same propulsive, addictive quality of its predecessor.

The premiere, which airs Sunday night (the second episode follows on Monday), begins with a melancholy prologue, a seven-minute silent film about Saul’s life post–“Breaking Bad” and post-Walt. But soon enough, we’re back in 2002, when Saul was still Jimmy McGill, a hustling Albuquerque public defender representing unsavory types for $700 a case. Like Walter White in his pre-Heisenberg days, Jimmy is a man desperate for respect. He works out of a tiny office in the back of a Vietnamese nail salon, where he checks his empty answering machine and sleeps on a pull-out-couch. Odenkirk is often placed in wide shots, dwarfed by his surroundings and thwarted by the world he encounters. Gilligan and Michelle MacLaren, who directs episode two, make poetry of life’s mundane indignities: broken coffee machines, indifferent parking attendants, condescending colleagues.