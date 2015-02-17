What put Hollywood in a hurry for its heroes to grow up? Perhaps it's a side effect of the industry's increasing reliance on franchises and known properties. Just as producers seek out sequels and adaptations for their proven success, they can rely on older, experienced actors as safer bets than new names: audiences already know them, may have even already imagined that actor as the character in question. With more and more investment sunk into fewer and fewer tentpole projects, studios can't afford a work-in-progress: They want actors to spring forth fully-formed.

Alternatively, the aging of our leading men also fits into a broader thematic trend. Last September, A.O. Scott kicked off a critical debate regarding the gradual encroachment of emotional adolescence in American culture. Despite (or perhaps because of) the advanced age of our leading men, there's been much hand-wringing over the existential toll of perpetual immaturity. But the rise of the man-child protagonist (i.e. the Judd Apatow School of Filmmaking) has concrete implications for movie casting as well: What need is there for real children when the adults are acting like ones? That's what makes O'Connell rare and unnerving: He's an actor who both looks and acts his age. He doesn't have to play at adolescence—he's still in it.

That's not meant as a slight to his compelling on-screen presence: Unbroken almost sinks under the weight of its uneven pacing and half-baked script, but O'Connell keeps it afloat in a Herculean display of intensity. Whether he's trying to buck up the spirits of his fellow castaways or lifting a railroad tie in equal parts defiance and petulance, O'Connell firmly holds the film's sympathetic center, as a young man thrust too soon into horrific circumstances.

One could chalk up O'Connell's magnetism to his striking appearance. With a stocky, strapping figure and boyish blue eyes, he plays like a deadly combination of Tom Hardy and Elijah Wood, physically imposing but with underlying currents of innocence and naiveté. But more precisely, it's his command of that physicality that strikes you, in both Unbroken and Starred Up, the 2014 British prison drama in which he also excels. O'Connell doesn't say much, but communicates much about his character's state of mind through gesture, posture, and a precise timing of his movements. If there is a defining image that captures what O'Connell is about at this early point of his career, it appears in the opening scenes of Starred Up, as the juvenile offender strides for the first time into the cell block of the adult prison where he's been transferred for violent behavior. His steps are smooth and assured, a conscious attempt to radiate confidence; but his shoulders hunch just a little too far forward, his eyes dart sideways just a little too furtively.

It's this subtle intrusion of fear that sets Jack O'Connell apart. All those older, more monolithic leading men are allowed to show doubt—even our superheroes have to be “complex” now—but fear ruins the illusion that they've got this “acting” business figured out. O'Connell is refreshingly unguarded. His bashful, repentant take on his own past indiscretions have turned him into a relatable embodiment of young adulthood: talented, hungry, a little unsure of himself. A December interview on The Nerdist podcast almost turned into an impromptu therapy session as O'Connell expressed weariness and (unwarranted) skepticism about his own abilities. Conscious or not, the translation of those insecurities to the screen is giving us an image of youth—unpretentious, unpolished, unabashed—that's no longer easy to find in Hollywood.