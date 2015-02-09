Three times last week, on three consecutive days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brought up legislation that funded DHS while blocking President Barack Obama’s executive actions on immigration. The apparent goal was to show hard-line conservatives that Democrats were never going to allow the bill to pass. Why did it take three votes to demonstrate that? Who knows. But Senate Democrats stuck together and proved McConnell’s point, filibustering it every time.

In a reversal of roles, Republicans now are accusing Democrats of obstruction. But unlike McConnell and his GOP colleagues, Senate Democrats have come up with a defense for that obstruction, sort of. “We don’t see ourselves as filibustering,” Senator Barbara Mikulski, who voted to filibuster the DHS funding all three times last week, told Politico. “We’re not just stopping things to stop it. We feel that we’re actually be [sic] constructive.”

Oh come on. This is a filibuster, plain and simple. Democrats may feel it’s constructive because they’re blocking legislation that they oppose. But Republicans could have said the exact same thing for the past six years. Did Democrats think that the GOP was “not just stopping things to stop it” then? Of course not. So enough with the hypocrisy.

When Republicans walloped the Democrats in the midterm elections, I argued that Democrats should immediately adopt the GOP’s nihilistic tactics and frequently use the filibuster in the 114th Congress. Republicans received a political advantage from blocking legislation during the first six years of Obama’s presidency, so Democrats shouldn’t unilaterally disarm. And that’s exactly what they’ve done (thanks for reading!). Since the new Congress began a month ago, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid has kept his caucus unified in filibustering legislation on the Keystone pipeline until they received more amendment votes, for instance, as well as the three DHS bills. Expect plenty more filibusters over the next two years.