In the 1990s, TV shows with predominantly black casts were compared to predominantly white ones: “Living Single,” a sitcom intended to serve as a star vehicle for Queen Latifah, was referred to as “the black ‘Friends’”—despite having premiered in 1993, a full year before “Friends” did. As Westword’s Jef Otte wrote in 2011, “Back in the ’90s kind of world when people liked ensemble comedies that featured groups of twenty-somethings living in incredibly well-appointed Manhattan apartments, ‘Living Single’ was known as ‘the Black “Friends” ’—but let’s be honest: It was better than ‘Friends.’” Similarly, Keenen Ivory Wayans’s early ’90s sketch-comedy show, “In Living Color,” was dubbed “the black ‘SNL.’” In a 1993 Scripps Howard interview, cast member Alexandra Wentworth said, “We’re known as the black ‘SNL.’ But we have more license. … We have a tendency to tackle racial issues and hit the jugular with a lot of things. And I’m sometimes surprised by what we can say. Every time we have a sketch, we get notes from the network censors.” The hip-hop sensibilities of “In Living Color”—a disc jockey and dancers played the show into its commercial breaks—and its commitment to racial satire ensured that it was nothing like “Saturday Night Live.”

As a rhetorical device, “the black _______” does more to segregate media and entertainers than to bridge audiences of diverse cultural backgrounds. And by making proximity to whiteness a black artist’s main selling point, it ignores the diversity of black experiences and perspectives, instead treating blackness as a monolith. As Rae writes in her memoir, “The gamut of blackness is so wide. So very, very wide. … Barring strong innate familial traits and twins, blacks are not the same.”

It’s as wide, at least, as the gulf between J and Jo-Issa Rae Diop. Growing up as a Senegalese-American, Rae felt like an outsider in the black community. In one chapter, she recalls bragging to classmates about her dancing skills—of which she had few. “Being the only American girl in my Senegalese elementary school, I was asked: ‘Jo-Issa, teach us what they do in the States!’ Being one of the few African American girls in a gifted, nerdy elementary school in Potomac, Maryland, I overheard: ‘Jo-Issa knows how to do the running man, right?’ I don’t think it was until I met my first friend in Los Angeles that I realized I didn’t dance the way some of the other black girls in my school did.” Jo-Issa tries to teach herself to dance like her peers, then unveils her new moves at a party: “Determined to make an impression, I swung my braids back and dropped to the floor on all fours, arching my back in the literal bad-bitch position… And then came the flash of cameras.” In this moment, she’s been doubly betrayed by her cultural inheritances: Neither her Africanness nor her American blackness have endowed her with an ability that both cultures consider innate.

In February, HBO ordered a pilot from Rae and Larry Wilmore (as the host of “The Nightly Show,” no stranger to “the black ________” appellation). Variety describes the proposed series, “Insecure,” as “a half-hour comedy about the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American.” That’s familiar turf for Rae, but her memoir should put to rest any worries that she’s aiming to create, say, “the black Leslie Knope.”

What can we expect? For inspiration, Rae should look to another actress from “Parks and Recreation”: Retta, who plays Donna Meagle. American-born to Liberian immigrants, Retta transcends the cultural establishment’s expectations about femininity, blackness, and body type. In a 2012 interview on Conan O’Brien’s TBS talk show, she told a story about driving around Los Angeles, blasting music with the windows rolled up. She stopped at a red light alongside a car with older passengers. “All they could hear was the bassline,” Retta said. “The woman on the passenger side looks across at me and she’s like, ‘Ugh. It’s that rap music again.’ So that’s when I rolled down my power windows.” Retta ended her story by belting out Vivaldi: She had been blasting classical music in the car.

Retta, that is, doesn’t take kindly to being pigeonholed, which her “Parks and Recreation” fans know well. Were this show set in another era, a full-figured actress like Retta might be expected to play a maternal figure to the other characters in her office. Instead, Donna is a nerdy, self-possessed woman who regularly shocks her predominantly white co-workers with tales of the many men she has loved and left. “Use him, abuse him, lose him,” she tells Ann (Rashida Jones). “That’s the Meagle motto.”

Neither Retta nor her character could be confused with anyone else of any race. Rather than selling herself as a black version of, say, Melissa McCarthy, Retta has built a following by breaking the mold. Let’s hope Issa Rae, with her memoir and upcoming HBO show, is beginning a similar endeavor. It’s been wonderful watching “the black Liz Lemon” on YouTube, but it’s great to finally meet Jo-Issa Rae Diop.



