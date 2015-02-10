So why all the Iggy shade? Many of her supporters will tell you it boils down to two issues: race and credibility. I'm here to tell you that neither argument holds up. The anger towards Iggy comes from a much deeper place of racial tension, one that she contends does not exist, even as she exacerbates it.

The first issue implies that Iggy is a victim of reverse racism; her supporters argue that she is being unfairly denied respect because she is a white person daring to make black music. This notion that black people somehow play gatekeeper (or even possess the power to play gatekeeper) to black music is as ignorant as it is ahistorical.

White artists performing black music long have been accepted and supported by black colleagues and audiences: Dusty Springfield, Teena Marie, Taylor Dayne, and Amy Winehouse all earned reverence as R&B artists. Some of you old heads might remember how George Michael launched his solo career by singing with Smokey Robinson at Harlem's legendary Apollo Theater. The Beastie Boys are hip-hop legends that helped build the most influential label in the genre. For those keeping score, a white guy has won the Best Rap Album Grammy six times, with few objections. The difference? Those acts not only had musical chops, they also respected the music and paid homage to its culture and history. With Iggy, there is no feeling of reverence—only an entitlement to consume, a point that legendary hip-hop artist Q-Tip tried to clarify in a series of tweets after the Grammy nominations were announced.

As for the credibility argument: Even in hip-hop, where authenticity is vital, plenty of acts (regardless of race) have managed not to inflame folks. Vanilla Ice might be the single most contrived marketing gimmick in the history of music, but I challenge you to find any thirty-something who can’t recite at least a couple of bars from “Ice Ice Baby.” Vanilla Ice was the “Great White Hope” in rap 25 years ago. While there was a massive push to make him a star (and for a few years, he legitimately was), there was never any push to take him seriously. Even if he’d found the slightest veneer of credibility, it dissolved the second he took the stage with four giant turtles (thank me for that link later). He was a performance artist who rapped; we were all in on the joke.

Iggy is more talented and more deeply schooled in hip-hop than Vanilla Ice ever was. What she lacks is an awareness of her own gimmicks. You’ll never convince me that a kid from a small town in Australia (shout out to Mullumbimby, New South Wales) rapping about “Murda Bizness” in a thick Brooklyn accent is authentic. I’m not sure what the “hustle game” is like in the coastal resort town where she grew up, but I’m willing to bet it’s not the same hustle game she’s rapping about. Proclaiming “First things first, I’m the realest” at the top of "Fancy," her 2014 No. 1 single, in her blaccent raises real questions. In interviews she talks a good game about respecting the culture, but then she tweets flagrantly homophobic, racist drivel. Racially charged tweets, especially when typing in the text version of a blaccent, bring up some serious questions about respect. Iggy has done little to address them meaningfully, though many have asked her to.