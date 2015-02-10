A friend of mine calls me professor of genius studies. It’s a sort of slip of the tongue, as I teach in gender studies, but it‘s also funny because everyone knows that genius is not associated with gender studies, and I’m the wrong gender anyway. A genius has electrified hair, big glasses, problems talking with mere mortals, and is white and male. Disney confirms this repeatedly, as does Christine Battersby in her 1989 study Gender and Genius.

Now the anonymous online ranking system, RateMyProfessors.com, has been subjected to algorithmic sifting to find that genius is a term students apply to male professors at three times the rate for women at least, depending on the discipline. Brilliance is also something men do better in university lecture theatres, according to these ratings, and in music, male professors are seven times more likely than female professors to be virtuoso performers. That was by more than 3 million students. Consistently more knowledgeable and smart, men are also handsome, cute, charming, funny, and sensitive.

So we know what’s coming next. As this is a gender mapping, women professors are consistently more likely to be described as feisty, bossy, aggressive, shrill, condescending, rude. You get the picture. We are also ahead on that vanilla descriptor, nice.

These fascinating results are enabled through the work of Assistant Professor Benjamin Schmidt from Northeastern University, who released an interactive chart that groups results from about 14 million reviews over a couple of months from RateMyProfessors.com. It’s easy to use: Type in the word and the results will be graphed, split by gender, across discipline, and per million words.