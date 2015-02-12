So what does that have to do with falling out of love? To fall out of love, you would want to make as many changes as possible. If you used to get together with your girlfriend or boyfriend on Tuesday nights, the body might expect that to happen; you need to put yourself somewhere else. If you’re in the same environment, your body is going to have expectations for what used to happen.

There’s another approach, known as the Sinclair Method, which was developed to treat alcoholism. You take a drug that triggers the same receptors as alcohol does, but it doesn’t give you the same pleasure; now, when you drink alcohol, it doesn’t satisfy you to the same extent. I suggest that you can use a similar technique: You create a situation where the “drug”—the person you want to fall out of love with—is not going to affect you in the same way. You can try to teach your brain that the person isn’t that great. You can imagine your loved one in situations that are no good. If you do that for long enough, your brain may start to believe it.

Another way to fall out of love is to make your brain bored. This is a famous method for getting rid of phobias. If you go to a therapist and you’re afraid of spiders, say, you will be made to encounter spiders. You might be shown spiders on a computer first, and then you have to be in the same room as one, and then eventually you are exposed to it, and even touch it. Eventually, the brain becomes bored by this kind of stimulus, instead of producing fear in front of it. If your ex had a particular car—an Audi, for instance—you could go to the store and test-drive an Audi that was the same model as the one you used to drive in with your ex. That sounds like the opposite of what people would normally tell you: “Forget about your ex.” We can’t just forget about things. You don’t have to fight it off all the time, whenever you encounter reminders of your ex.

AR: What about the opposite—if you want to make yourself more in love, or make someone else fall in love with you? Does the New York Times’ “36 Questions That Lead to Love” have a scientific basis?

BB: What you are really doing, with asking personal questions and staring into each other’s eyes, is creating a feeling of intimacy. Intimacy can trigger the release of dopamine, which is a feel-good neurotransmitter, and the brain might be tricked into feeling that you’re in love.