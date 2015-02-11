Worse perhaps is the use of divisive language about lazy, undeserving Southerners and hard-working, virtuous Northerners to enforce these brutal measures. Due to the high level of debt, the pre-existing structural weaknesses, and dysfunctional governance, the Greek economy was affected the most. The majority of the population experienced a sharp decline in living standards, the middle class was often reduced to abject poverty, and the most vulnerable faced a humanitarian crisis.

At the same time, German exports benefited from the weakened Euro, and servicing the country’s debt is now much cheaper due to the very low interest rate of German bonds. But German citizens who are made to believe that they bear the cost of other people’s mistakes are largely unaware of how their economy has benefited. Although the taxation level on workers and pensioners increased dramatically, this did not stop xenophobic and often racist narratives that say the Greeks inflicted damage on themselves and must pay for it. Such an approach is both counterproductive and hurtful to those who suffer while struggling to repay.

A clean break

The Greek debt has spiralled out of control because of the erroneous policies decided and implemented by their creditors. And while Greek and EU citizens were pressured into assuming collective responsibility for lenders’ risky investments, the bailout money was given to the same corrupt elites in Greece with whom the EU had previously collaborated. Their management of the crisis has been abysmal: The same parties implemented the most brutal austerity program, hitting the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society hard, while failing to implement much needed reforms.

Well aware of the shortcomings of their official institutions, Greeks have now brought Syriza to power. Their priority is to address the corrupt practices of handing public works contracts to party cronies, reform badly structured banks that routinely draw on state resources, and deal with the country’s mass media owners who have long been accused of tax evasion.

Syriza could mean a clean break with these practices of old and should be given a chance to come through on its pledges. Most analysts and economists agree that the debt, reaching 175 percent of GDP in 2013, cannot be realistically repaid in its entirety. At the very minimum, the country should be given an opportunity to restart its economy, with a view to repaying the debt in the longer run.