Will fairy tales ever go out of fashion? This was the question E.L. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey raised when it became an overnight success in 2012, and the question it will continue to inspire as diehard fans and potential converts flock to its big-screen adaptation, which opens on Valentine’s Day. Of course, those feeling flummoxed by the book’s popularity—as well as the runaway sales of its two sequels—have had a difficult time getting past the aspects of the story that make it seem like an entirely different breed of bestseller. Yet the astonishing success the franchise has enjoyed seems, more than anything else, to be proof not of audiences’ and readers’ craving for salty new trends, but their hunger for the most familiar narrative of all—and their desire not for sexual experimentation, but for traditional family values.

Both Fifty Shades of Grey and its hotly anticipated film adaptation tell the story of a master/slave relationship between charismatic business tycoon Christian Grey and unassuming college student Anastasia Steele, and both are heavily frosted with bondage and fetish-related plot points. Since the book’s first commercial publication, cover stories and editorials have sprung up as predictably as welts in the wake of a cat-o’-nine-tails, wondering how on earth such a nasty book could sell so well, or simply heralding a new era of “Mommy Porn” in the literary marketplace and bondage and sadomasochism in middle-class bedrooms—or at least on bedside tables. A fan of the series told Today show audiences that Fifty Shades of Grey was the first book she had read in nine years, while the New York Post gleefully reported a New Jersey housewife’s claim that “Kids have never seen their mothers reading so much,” and that Fifty Shades was known, simply, as “The Book.”

Fifty Shades of Grey began its brief and storied existence as a piece of Twilight fanfiction titled Master of the Universe, and published online in 2009 by a middle-aged Englishwoman named Erika Mitchell, whose nom de plume, Snowqueens Icedragon, seemed a better fit for a show dog or an heirloom tulip than a novelist. In 2010, Mitchell rechristened her fan versions of Edward Cullen and Bella Swann, hosted the result as a standalone novel on her own website, and renamed herself E.L. James. The book’s popularity grew through e-book sales and word-of-mouth, until finally emerging in the conventional literary marketplace in 2012. Within two years, the first book alone had sold 100 million copies, and become the fastest-selling paperback ever published in Britain, outstripping not just the Harry Potter series but the Twilight Saga—in other words, the very books that had inspired it.

It seemed to many E.L. James, America’s new softcore sweetheart, was working some kind of magic on jaded American consumers, and had stumbled on the one choice of subject matter that could get people reading again. Yet the roots of its popularity stretched much deeper than its author’s source material, and what a Newsweek cover storydubbed “The Fantasy Life of Working Women.” At its most basic, Fifty Shades of Grey—like Twilight, and like so many bestsellers that have come before—appealed not just to suburban housewives, but to the little girls they had once been. The story is less a booster for bondage (such as Pauline Réage’s legendary erotica, Story of O) than a retelling of Beauty and the Beast. At the end of her saga, when all the whips have been sheathed and the harnesses have been unstrung, Anastasia Steele has tamed and wedded her beast, given birth to one of his children, and conceived another. In its final lines, the narrative appears less a celebration of sexual transgression than of the nuclear family.