With American Sniper topping Box Office sales for weeks on end, it’s no surprise that the trial of the man accused of murdering the real-life protagonist, Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, is also making headlines. And though a jury was selected on Monday, defense attorneys were understandably worried that, with all the pre-trial publicity, they wouldn’t be able to find impartial jurors.

Research suggests it’s a legitimate concern. In a 2007 paper in the journal Applied Cognitive Psychology, a team of psychologists at the University of South Florida— Christina Ruva, Cathy McEvoy, and Judith Becker Bryant—designed an experiment to simulate the effects of pre-trial publicity. They recruited 588 university students, whose ages ranged from 18 to 52, and had them watch the tape of a real trial of a man accused of murdering his wife. (He pled “not guilty,” claiming she had accidentally fired a gun into her head while he tried to talk her out of killing herself.)

At the first session, participants were divided into two groups; one group was asked to read newspaper articles that painted the defendant in a negative light or cast doubt on his story. (For instance, one article claimed that the defendant had a bad temper; another said that his wife didn’t know how to use a gun.) Meanwhile, the other group read articles with no relevance to the trial. When the participants were brought back to the lab several days later for the second session, they were shown a 30-minute video of the trial and asked whether they believed the man was guilty, and—if they did—how long a prison sentence they would recommend. (Some participants deliberated in a group, like a jury; others had to give verdicts without consulting anyone else.)

As Ruva and her colleagues expected, they found that negative pre-trial publicity can have “an extremely biasing effect on juror decision-making.” The group that had been exposed to the negative articles was significantly more likely to find the man guilty; they also recommended, on average, a significantly longer sentence. The exposed and non-exposed groups recommended sentences of 40.7 years and 37.7 years, respectively.